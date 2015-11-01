,, Mama & Buddha ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .....................................

4:AM and I was already up preparing for a run out to

The Dog Palace.

4:45 AM and I figured a 10 minute power nap will help

my old bones.

6:AM and my eyes snapped open as I sat straight up !

6:05 AM and I'm heading down the road at warp speed.

Well maybe not warp speed but at least 77Klicks = 48mph.

Fed Mama and included her monthly tic/flea/mange/heart-worm medication. Honey, Tuff Guy, Rocky, Tinker Bell, Anna and of course Little Stubby all received their monthly medications today too.

Now lets talk about this photo................

This is a first for Mama ever coming this far into The Leroy Crews turf. You've all seen the cave with all the Buddhas where I take a lot of monkey/Buddha photos.

OK, Honey and Tuff Guy had been fed and I was just wandering around shooting monkeys that were hanging out on the Buddha statues. I could see Mama sitting about 60 meters away where Apollo used to stay with Mr Kind Monk.

Sent out a shrill whistle while calling her name, she didn't move. While proceeding on with shooting monkeys I glanced over and saw movement in-between the statues. Sure enough it was Mama, she'd snuck in the back side of the cave, jumped up on the cement platform and popped out smiling at me. What a funny girl. I feel now that Girl Friend is gone Mama is just testing the water.

Took a few photos documenting this event and then both of us disappeared out the backside of the cave and continued over to The Dog Palace.

Mama crashed out in the bingo room while I went back to work on projects around the decaying building.

One project at a time. When one is finished the next is started and worked on till completion. 3 or 4 more to go then that's it for the time being.

By 1:30PM I was back on the road heading home for my own breakfast.

Next photo shows a couple kids you've all seen before. Here they are feeding Honey by hand.This is all part of my teaching lessons 4 the day.

Please,

