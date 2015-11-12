,, Mamas Big Adventure ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ......................................

This morning I was a little bit late in leaving.

Might have been 5:45 AM + or - ?

Daylight had come over the horizon as I was pulling into

The Dog Palace.

Mama started screaming as she ran around the 2nd floor

and down to the middle of the courtyard where the bike

was parked.

She was certainly glad to see me for the second time in two days.

Did the same same routine, filled one bowel with fresh meat

and the second bowel with kibble.

Aired out the room while Mama filled her belly ........................

Didn't take long and we were up on the roof where the next

photo was taken in the morning sun.

OK, This photo was taken around 8:15 AM as Mama was loaded into the sidecar for her maiden voyage to see the dog doctor.

She has developed as nasty rash on her back with open sores that constantly drives her crazy.

Dr gave here two shots and a weeks worth of medication which the nuns will administer daily.

She is to return on the 19th for more shots and a follow up exam.

Little Stubby will go to the clinic in December after the nuns return from a big Buddha day up North. She will be spayed.

Step by Step, One Dog at a Time ................ ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

