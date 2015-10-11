,, Old Dog & No# 1 Wife ,,

.

Being silly with No# 1 while "The Worm" watches us.

Was planning to leave for The Dog Palace just after

5AM but some other dog issues have come up.

Maybe this afternoon we can make it out to see Tri-Pod.

No# 1 says I'm a "really mean old man".

"What happened to the young monkey

boy with no brain 4 thinking ?" I ask.

She thought about that for awhile then replied.

"OK, You mean man on Monday, all time after

you monkey boy, no brain 4 thinking ever"

I think she still likes me, what say you ? ......;-)~~~

.

Thanks for stopping by and hope to upload something

this afternoon.

.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew,

,

Done