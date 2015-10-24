,, Mama & Monkey ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .......................................

Alright, arrived early, like it was still dark out.

Nothing new about that at all as you've read

in the past. Ride out was without any drama.

Ride back was the opposite, lots of drama !

Didn't get home till 3PM and that is when I had

my own breakfast .

For some reason I was just real busy around

The Dog Palace doing small repairs and odd

jobs for the monks.

Mama and I did our usual walk about and cared

for the other dogs then back to the bingo room.

A friend has given me this really small thumb drive

player. It's about the size of a tennis ball and sounds

quite nice. So in the background there is soft monk

chanting coming out of the bingo room.... ;-)

On the way home I stopped and saw my friend

Mr Sidecar Man. We did a lot of talking and planning

for the upcoming event which should start this time

next week. Many small details have to be taken care

of before during and right after the new sidecar is

purchased. New heavy gauge spokes have to be laced

into the old rims.New heavy duty tires are needed along

with new heavy duty shocks on the bike itself.

I'm coming up with a plan to build a shocking devise on the

sidecar that can be turned off an on with a simple switch.

This is to keep the monkeys from absolutely destroying the

sidecar ! And they will in a heartbeat !!!

Figuring out a way to build a disc brake on the sidecar wheel.

This is a very short list of the stuff that has to be done soon.

If I was back home in America with a garage full of tools and

parts this would be no big deal. But here in the jungles of a

3rd world country it's quite challenging. But ! I will Prevail .. ;-)

Long day and I'm not sure what tomorrow will be like until

a conference with no# 1 takes place. That may happen in

the morning meaning we'll be heading off to the early market.

So there ya go, quick rundown of today's events.

Lightning an Rain are taking place right now which

means the computer will be unplugged till morning.

Thanks for stopping by and I'll catch y'all on the rebound.

Jon&Crew....;-)

.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

.

.

Done