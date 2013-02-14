,, Young Mama ,,
www.gofundme.com/bikesidecarspecial
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Quick Back Story.............................
I have good news and not so good news.
Good News:
Doctors have my health issues under better control.
Tomorrow will be a run out to The Dog Palace but
not the usual early run.
Bad News:
No# 1 Wife has been in constant contact with the nuns
at the monkey temple. They say Mama is worried that
I have been MIA for so long.But she's being cared for.
Also Apollo is doing very poorly which tells me what I
have suspected for a long time. Heart Worms !
This is just what happens when dogs out here aren't
kept on heart worm medication .
The mange and other infections had worn his immune
system down so far the the heart worms finish them off.
I'll know more tomorrow when I'm there doing a hands
on inspection.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
