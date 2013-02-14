,, Young Mama ,,

www.gofundme.com/bikesidecarspecial

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Quick Back Story.............................

I have good news and not so good news.

Good News:

Doctors have my health issues under better control.

Tomorrow will be a run out to The Dog Palace but

not the usual early run.

Bad News:

No# 1 Wife has been in constant contact with the nuns

at the monkey temple. They say Mama is worried that

I have been MIA for so long.But she's being cared for.

Also Apollo is doing very poorly which tells me what I

have suspected for a long time. Heart Worms !

This is just what happens when dogs out here aren't

kept on heart worm medication .

The mange and other infections had worn his immune

system down so far the the heart worms finish them off.

I'll know more tomorrow when I'm there doing a hands

on inspection.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

