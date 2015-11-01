 flickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Lesson 4 the Day ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

,, Lesson 4 the Day ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Street Photography, Jungle Style.

 

These are two of my buddies out here at the monkey temple.

No school in the month of October and early November 4 them.

 

Today the lesson was hand feeding Honey which both kids

loved to do as Honey gently nibbled kibble from their hands.

 

Big Fun 4 Everybody .................. ;-)

 

Thanks for stopping by and leaving your comments.

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

.

.Please help with your donations here.

 

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

 

.

.

Taken on November 1, 2015
