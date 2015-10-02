 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Mother & Son ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

,, Mother & Son ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

Mama and her son Rocky just having big fun

play fighting on The Dog Palace roof .

 

They do this till neither can stand anymore then

Mama starts it all over again. To Funny ........... ;-)~

Taken on October 2, 2015
