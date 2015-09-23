,, Rocky, Mama, Roof ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ......................................

Left early, 4:AM, roads were wet all the way.

Coming back at 10:30AM roads were semi dry.

11:30AM, Sky opened up and turned into a

torrential monsoon downpour.

I just scooted in missing the rain by minutes...;-)

First fed Mama then we both took a nap till 6:AM

As daylight came over the horizon we took off into

the jungle in search of adventure.

Drops of sweat were already drifting down my neck.

Shirt had started showing large patches of moisture.

Humidity was out of control from the saturated ground.

Monkey fights are taking place in all directions as Mama

moves in closer for my protection, she's on high alert today.

Storms have disrupted the primates eating habits making them

very edgy and irritable this morning. Mamas is still on high alert !

Found Tuff Guy and got him fed and cared for but Girl Friend

was a no show. In my opinion shes not doing so good health wise. Last week or so I've noticed her going down hill fast .....

Would like to help but the budget has my hands tied. Also the

kind nun asked this morning using hand gestures and bits of

Thai if Little Stubby could be spayed.

Sadly she too was told using bits of Thai and hand gestures that my hands are tied right now. This is how it goes out here

in a brutal unforgiving jungle where your first mistake can be

your last mistake.

OK, lets talk about this photo ........

After we returned form The Nuns Place Mama and I went up on the roof for another photo op. I turned around and guess who had followed us up here ?

Mr Rocky loves to hang out with his Mom and Mr Photo Man.

Easy to see Mamas forehead with the worried wrinkles and of course there's those eyes !

Mr Browns mesmerizing wolf like eyes penetrating ones soul.

He does love to play with us but has a long ways to go when it comes to imitating his sisters kangaroo talents.

Rocky's turning out to be a pretty good boy and everyone does love him for just being Rocky ............ ;-)

Thanks for stopping by and leaving your comments.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

Please,

No Awards, Invites or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done