,, No# 1 & LBB ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story ......................................
No# 1 Wife feeding the chickens as Little Black Bear is
eating dog food. So how does this work you ask ?
Easy, put the dog food bag in the bucket so other dogs
wouldn't try to take LBB's food while she ate.Easy Deal.
No# 1 continued to pull the chicken feed out and throw it
to all the crazy chickens. See how easy that is ?
Tri-Pod is standing next to me while I rub his head and
carry on a conversation with him ... ;-)
We always enjoy reading all your comments.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs
Taken on September 15, 2015