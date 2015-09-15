,, No# 1 & LBB ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ......................................

No# 1 Wife feeding the chickens as Little Black Bear is

eating dog food. So how does this work you ask ?

Easy, put the dog food bag in the bucket so other dogs

wouldn't try to take LBB's food while she ate.Easy Deal.

No# 1 continued to pull the chicken feed out and throw it

to all the crazy chickens. See how easy that is ?

Tri-Pod is standing next to me while I rub his head and

carry on a conversation with him ... ;-)

We always enjoy reading all your comments.

Jon&Crew.

