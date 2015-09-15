 flickr-free-ic3d pan white
Jon By: Jon

,, No# 1 & LBB ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

Back Story ......................................

 

No# 1 Wife feeding the chickens as Little Black Bear is

eating dog food. So how does this work you ask ?

 

Easy, put the dog food bag in the bucket so other dogs

wouldn't try to take LBB's food while she ate.Easy Deal.

No# 1 continued to pull the chicken feed out and throw it

to all the crazy chickens. See how easy that is ?

 

Tri-Pod is standing next to me while I rub his head and

carry on a conversation with him ... ;-)

.

We always enjoy reading all your comments.

 

Jon&Crew.

.

.

 

Please help with your donations here.

 

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

 

.

.

