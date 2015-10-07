,, Mama - Roof ,,



Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story

Arrived at The Dog Palace slightly past 3:15AM.

Roads "going out" were dry as a bone.

Mama was full of excitement and we were soon

in the bingo room where her food was laid out.

Fresh cooked chicken in one bowl with fresh dry

kibble in another.

She sniffed her food then raced back over to me

and crashed down on my feet. Her only interest

right then was to share all her stories, and she did.

I surrendered and sat on the tile floor with Mama

as she went into great detail about all the events

over the last few days.

After 15 minutes my old bones were talking to me

as well, so I stood up while encouraging Mama to eat.

Fan was circulating the humid air, incense sticks burning

in the corner. Leaving the small overhead light on I sat

on the side of the bed and started reading. Mama is sitting

on my toes looking at me as if there's more talking to be done.

Around 4:30AM the light was extinguished and my head hit

the pillow.

6:47AM both eyes opened about the same time, how do I know this ? Well first off they're my eyes, second cuz I used

both of them to check the cell phone clock, easy deal .. ;-)

By 7AM Mama and I are on the move. First stop is Apollo.

Didn't work out quite as planned so here's the run down.

Apollo had followed Mr Kind Monk to another building on

the other side of The Leroy Crews Turf, no problem.

So first Tuff Guy and Girl Friend were fed at the new usual

place . Remember old usual place was over by the big drum.

New usual place is between Apollos new usual place and

Honeys old usual place. Hope y'all are still with me here........

Pulled out a bag of chicken/rice and fed TG&GF. Still having

a difficult time getting pain pills down GF's throat, very difficult.

She's doing so so but only so so. If the gofundme contest is

successful then the proper transportation will be set up and she will be on the way to the veterinarian.

Continued on to give Honey her small bag of treats which she gobbled up at record speed. Not to much farther and Apollo was fed. His Mange is drying up, looks better and in 10 days he'll see the vet again.

Headed back towards the cement walking bridge where guess who is waiting ? .. Mama, Rocky, Little Stubby and of course Tinker Bell. Huge excitement as you can imagine !

The 5 of us kept right on trekking towards The Nuns Place.

Now envision walking with 4 dogs all trying to do circle 8's between your legs while at the same time playing grab ass with each other. We made it safe and sound .. ;-)

Anna was on the porch as usual barking as we approached.

Nuns were happy to see both Mama & myself and started jabbering away in Thai . I sat smiling and laughing as Tinker Bell tried her best to climb up on my head . Needless to say my clean white shirt was white no longer. TB had visited a mud puddle just prior to my arrival .

Mama, Rocky, Tinker Bell and Little Stubby followed me back to The Dog Palace. Rocky wanted to enter the bingo room, Mama said NO ! He sat outside the door looking in with sad eyes. Remember Mama has her two dog bowls to watch over !

Few minutes later I laid back on the bed to continue reading while Mama laid on the threshold blocking Rocky or any monkeys from entering her sacred domain.

Did run up to the roof for this shot then back to the prone position with a book in my hand.

11:30AM came about and I could hear the thunder starting .

Sky was turning a nasty shade of gray as cumulus clouds were fast approaching. Gathered all the stuff, said my good bys, mounted the scooter and hit the road just as marble size rain drops were hitting my helmet.

While flying down the back roads the storm was building speed and right on my 6. Some rain was barely touching me as I continued the race towards my place, about an hour away.

Half way home I did have a pretty good lead on the storm but about 3-4 clicks from my destination another storm from the west was also gaining speed and boxing me in, ggggrrrrrrr !!

Wasn't that bad just a slight sprinkle got me but 20 minutes later while I was safe inside the skies opened up for another monsoon downpour.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

