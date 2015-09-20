,, Street Photography, Jungle ,,

Street Photography, Jungle Style.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ......................................

Arrived at The Dog Palace just before 3:30 AM.

Roads out were pitch black but no flooding issues.

Coming back it was easy to see lots of water along

side the roads. Fields next to said roads looked like

the great lakes, they were so full of water from floods.

Why do I leave so early you ask ?

Simple, my eyes are open and my monkey brain is in full

motion thinking about lots of stuff. Now here's the options.

Lay there and continue to think about everything or get up

and get there. Then I can either lay down again and continue

thinking or go back to sleep once Mama is cared for, easy deal.

Mama did go nuts after not seeing me for 3 days but she soon

calmed right down with a full belly and a smile on her face..... ;-)

By 7AM we were on the move feeding all the temple dogs and

handing out small gifts to the Nuns and Monks as you see here.

8AM we were both back in the bingo room for a short nap........

11AM came around and it was time for me to say my good by's.

12 O'clock noon and I'm putting down our muddy driveway ... ;-)

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

Please,

