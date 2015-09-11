,, Mama & Buddhas ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ......................................

These last few days have been slightly of kilter and I feel

y'all are owed an explanation. So here goes .. ;-)

As one photo shows we were flooded causing a change of plans. Not that we couldn't alter the plans, we're used to doing that. Most importantly it means the regular routine was thrown into a tail spin. Animals are relaxed an in a peaceful mood when the routine is, well, routine.

When a chain of events disrupts their inner physic stress takes over.

Think of it from a dairy farmers perspective.

Just before daybreak he heads out with his favorite dog to roundup the heard. They know the routine and follow single file on the same well worn path towards the milking barn.Always the same cow with the bell around her neck leading the way.

Same frisky dog picking up any young stray that is in the process of learning the simple routine.

Each relaxed cow saunters on into the same stall, sticks her big head in the trough and continues to eat.

Now what do you have here ? Happy cows making happy premium milk. Animals love routine.

When this is disrupted you have disgruntled cows Not making premium quality product. ... Still following my logic ? ...

Now here's some more to think about.............

I'm very aware that the schedule I've been keeping caring for all the abandoned dogs has been taking it's toll on my health.

Knowing this a secret plan was formulated in the back of my mind. What if I go down and can't get up for some length of time?

This is one reason why I have spent a great deal of time with the Nuns & Monks leading through example .

These people are very kind and caring but they live only on handouts from other devoted Buddhists.

So the point is ..........

With the donations you have supplied and what we have in our pockets, medications, food and Veterinarian care has been given to all these abandoned abused street dogs.

Not long ago 10 kilos of dry kibble was delivered to The Nuns.

By doing this I knew it would be rationed out to other Monks and Nuns that have taken up the responsibility of caring for a dog or two. Just before the storms hit the flea, tic, heart-worm pills were given slightly in advance but that's ok.No harm no foul.

Mr Short Monk was and is tending to Mamas every need, that is very important to me !

At the other temple Tri-Pod and Little Black Bear was medicated slightly early as well. A brother-in-law was informed he was to take food to T-Pod and LBB during my absence knowing trouble was on the horizon.

Everyone still with me here ? ....................

Oh, one other important item before I completely forget .

I made sure No# 1 wife had The Nuns phone number, why ?

Simple, a report can be made if there's any problems and we can also hear all the good news too .. ;-)

Don't leave yet here's more stuff you need to know about.

Apollo and Girl Friend were/are feeling very poorly and I feel very guilty by not being able to address this earlier.

Plan was to get a cage and take them one at a time to the Vet in a hired sidecar/motorcycle.

Within the hour I will be going back to the dog cage vendor that was closed yesterday when I tried. Now that still doesn't mean I'll find the proper size but the point is I am doing the best I can to resolve Apollo and GF's health issues .

Bottom line is the Medical Doctor told me time for a brake from the schedule I've been keeping. If I don't Mother Nature is going to give me a brake that I will not like!

With that said, plan is to go out and see Mama and the rest of the monkey temple dogs tomorrow. Not real early, just a casual trip out if it's Not raining.

If I find a cage today I'll let y'all know about a change in the plans.

One more thing, a nephew maybe coming out to live with us again to help me with this on going dog saga.

All this is taking a huge load off my back and greatly appreciated.

My hands are tired of typing and I do need to check on the dog cage before any rain starts.

Thanks for coming by and I'll answer all the comments upon my return................ Thank Again .............. Jon&Crew .............

