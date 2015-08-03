,, Mama on Roof ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

.

Back Story ..................

Forced myself to get up and get going early.

Ride out and back was clear and dry ............

Mama met me the second she heard the scooter

coming down the driveway to The Dog Palace.

Mama was very excited and wanted to share a

big story about her new neighbors.

Three new monks have moved into The Dog Palace.

This is nothing new as monks seem to come and go.

Mama keeps a close eye on them not letting a single

monk get close to her. She only sees them as a stranger

in her domain. They are kind of course and even try to

touch her but to no avail.

There's a story with the next photo about one of the monks.

Sorted out the feed bags and we took off on our daily run.

Rocky, Tinker bell, Little Stubby, Anna, Apollo, Girl Friend,

Tuff Guy and Honey were all tended to as usual ......;-)

3 hours had passed and it was now time to tend to my needs.

Mounted the scooter and headed for the hospital.....................

The last two weeks I've been having a hard time physically .

Found out I have "Walking Pneumonia" , Big Bummer !

Something I haven't mentioned is for the last couple months

I've been batch-en it . No#1 wife has been helping a relative

that needs help after serious surgery. She's in another country

and will be gone one more month.

So what's that mean you ask ?

That means I've been doing the work of 3 people while soaking wet for the most part. Kind of a 24/7 thing.

Had an injection and have a big pile of pills to take...........;-(

I'm not a pill kind of guy but it is what it is so I'll do it, ggrrrrr!

OK, Next photo is all about one of the new monks and a

short story is included .... Thanks for stopping by .....

Jon&Crew.

.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pates.

.

.

Done