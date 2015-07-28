,, K9 Aerobics ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story ..................

4:05 AM my eyes popped open .

It was midnight when they had closed.

I read a real book at night until I fall asleep.

So here I am laying in bed thinking about rain.

Didn't hear any, 4:30 AM and I'm still laying in

bed thinking about the rain. 5:AM , same same !

Couldn't take the suspense any long, so I got up.

Boney Boy, Mr WeeNee and The Worm didn't move.

No big deal, packed the food bags and camera gear.

No rain falling but in reality it was still to dark to see the

sky but it felt like it could rain........

Half way to The Dog Palace and a small sliver of light

revealed a very dark menacing sky !

10 minutes later the rain was making it's presence known.

Came flying down the driveway to The Dog Palace.

Mama was quick to greet me but was just as quick to

retreat behind the old rusty gate for shelter from the storm.

Mama had a big story she wanted to share with me before

touching her food. Sat with her until the story had been

told in great detail, then I think she repeated it ...... ;-)

Once breakfast was finished Mama insisted we go up to the

2nd floor so she could do some stretching exercises.

As you can see it's pouring rain and I wasn't in any hurry to go

wandering about during the down pour.

In time the rain subsided and we took off on our daily rounds.

Apollo was fed as we passed by on our way to The Nuns Place.

It's still real early but we just missed The Kind Monk.

Mama raced down the road stopping every 40 meters to do

a look back an make sure I was keeping up with her.

Anna was very vocal when Mama came around the corner.

Rocky, Tinker Bell and Little Stubby came zipping out to meet

me with the usual unbridled enthusiasm....... ;-)

Next photo is on the porch with Rocky doing his version of

a "high five". He does this on his own and will use either paw.

Very few monkeys, in fact I only saw maybe 2 or 3 in total.

3 hours had passed, Mama wanted a nap an I was tired too.

Mounted the scooter and reentered the storm .......................

Upon my arrival at home 3 wet dogs took their time inspecting

every part of my soaking wet carcass.

Soon I was naked in the shower washing all the road grit and grime off, that also goes for everything picked up from the monkey temple too .... My eyes are fading fast so a nap is in order .... The End ....

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

Please,

No Awards, Invites, large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

