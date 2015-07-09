,, Mama Guarding Apollo ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Mama guarding Apollo from all the monkeys

that want to steal his breakfast ......................

Monkey on the overhead branch already

tried it once and was sent scurrying back up

the tree limb. Apollo is feeling much better ..;-)

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

