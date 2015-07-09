,, Thai Smile ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Street Photography, Jungle.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story ..................

Ride out and back was dry both ways .

So who is this you ask ?

Well if you go back a few pages you'll find a few photos of

The Little Princess and her Helper. Not hard to find.............

This is their Dad, very happy man and he does a lot of work

around the temple grounds. Always a big smile for everyone.

Mr Happy Dad loves all the dogs, this is Tinker Bell in his arms.

Mama was waiting for me early morning at The Dog Palace.

Fed her then we both took off for our daily rounds feeding all the other dogs that live here in the jungle.

First stop was at The Kind Monks Place to feed Apollo, who by the way is feeling a lot better . Like Way Better ........ ;-)

Then across the cement walking bridge on our way to see all the dogs living at The Nuns Place.

Mean Angry Dog was waiting in the middle of the road but soon as she spotted Mr Jon coming she disappeared into the jungle !

If she would drop the chip on her shoulder and be nice or even semi nice I could really help her have a better life.

Rocky, Tinker Bell and Little Stubby all came racing down the road to greet us.

Jumping, licking, yahooing, back flips, front flips, spinning circles, leaping and all the other stuff they do ............ ;-)~~~

Now here's some news that needs sharing about Anna.........

Today was the first time Anna has stood on the porch and

kinda sorta barked at me as if she is protecting her turf.........

This my friends is very exciting news. Why's that you ask ?

Simple, this means she is getting better and now has the strength to be a bit boisterous.

Not wanting to stop her, I along with Mama stayed off her porch today . This might give her a little more self confidence.

Next photo is Mama guarding Apollo while he eats breakfast.

Hard to see but there's a monkey on the tree limb just waiting

for Mama to leave so he can jump down and grab Apollos food, didn't happen. There's monkeys running all around.

Girl Friend, Tuff Guy and Honey were all taken care of too.

3 1/2 hours had passed by now and the heat/humidity were off the charts, time to go home.

Arrived home where Mr WeeNee, Boney Boy and The Worm all started in on a very slow meticulous inspection of every nook and cranny . Once I was given the OK by all 3 dogs it was time for a much needed shower and food ........................

So there ya go, quick run down of todays jungle adventure.

In reality my body is still moving slow from the long scooter ride the other day....Way to long or I'm way to old ............... ;-)

Thanks for stopping by ................ Jon&Crew ..................

