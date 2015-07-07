,, Tongue Bath ,,

Back Story ............

Your probably wondering just what's going on here, right ?

Good question and we'll get to it soon enough ...................

But first lets talk about what led up to this and we'll start at

the beginning, which means yesterday morning.

Left at daybreak, which isn't unusual only this time I'm not headed to The Dog Palace. The destination is a very long way in the opposite direction. Have to do an immigration appointment ! If I miss it they charge me $60 bucks USD !

Appointment was made and because I had all the paperwork filled out in advance my stay was brief, this is good .. ;-)

Just to set the scene a little better, if you're in a car the trip is 2 hours plus ++, more like 3 hours plus ++. If you're on a 10 year old 125cc scooter the trip is much longer. And don't forget the rain and wind is not your friend here ! .. FYI, That's one way not R/T !

By the time I'm nearing home base it's early afternoon and my body is not only beat down but soaking wet as well.

So a executive decision had to be made. ....................................

Should I stop at home, eat then continue on to The Dog Palace ? Knowing tomorrow I'll be to burned out to do it anyway. ......

So I did, ate real quick, grabbed one camera/one lens, changed clothes and the dog food bags, mounted the already tired scooter and took off for The Dog Palace.

And guess what ? It rained going out and coming back !!!

Pulled into the driveway leading up to The Dog Palace.

Didn't see a soul, not even a monkey, figured this would happen. Went into the courtyard and called out for Mama, nothing. Whistled, again nothing, OK I have a good idea where Mama might be. Time for a walk, felt good to be standing up right and not bent over the handlebars trying not to be hit by lunatic drivers on a congested pothole filled road.

First stop is at The Kind Monks Place. Apollo is overjoyed to see me. In fact he gently put his paws up on my belly while making happy noises. His food is placed on his favorite table.

Continued on across the cement walking bridge that you're all familiar with. Turned right and maybe 80 meters down the road towards The Nuns Place is the mean angry dog.

She's laying with her back towards me.

Didn't see this as a big problem cuz I have the advantage here.

Picked up my walking speed, if I was to go any faster I'd be running ! Mean Angry Dogs head came up but she still hadn't turned to spot me. Her ears were rotating trying to locate the new noise . Then "Boom" ! She jumps up and sees me coming at her like a wild banshee on fire !!!

She takes one lunge at me while snapping and making a ruckus and at the same instant realizes she is about to be run over by the wild banshee bearing down on her.

Mean Angry Dog high tailed it into the jungle not to be seen again on that day...............................

Now Rocky who is another 30-40 meters down the road comes running out from The Nuns Place barking at me...

OK, time out is called so I can describe this situation a little better..................

Rocky sees a man whose silhouette is very unfamiliar to him !

All the dogs are used to seeing a man with Rambo gear strapped around his body, "Boonie Hat" on and a solid one color shirt, this never changes, except today.............................

No Rambo gear and no Boonie Hat, shirt was a madras pattern from the 60's, hat was an old worn out baseball cap.

Breeze was in my face so no scent was detectable .................

Rocky was confused so he acted appropriately, he barked !!

With in seconds Tinker Bell and Little Stubby were in on the action only they were staying behind Rocky for protection.

At the same moment I see Mamas head pop out from under The Nuns Bungalow.

Ha Ha, I whistled and Mama was on her way, once the others saw Mama running towards me it turned into a free for all .. ;-)

Made our way up on the porch where I just fell down on the wooden plank floor and shot this photo.

Those same pink tongues made there way into my ears too ..;-)~

So this my friends is why I didn't make it out to The Dog Palace this morning, my body is double burned out x 2 ......

But preparations are being made right now for tomorrows run ... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

