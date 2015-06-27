,, Mama & Mr Leg Man ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story

Pouring rain before daylight, pouring rain at day light.

Pouring rain on the ride out to The Dog Palace and yes

it was pouring rain while at The Dog Palace.

Oh, lets not forget it was pouring rain on the way home !

Took a long time to get there this morning as trucks and

cars raced past sending up wave after wave of spray !

Same for the ride back. Lots of water covering the road

which made it impossible to see the pot holes, and there

are many deep ones ! Ggeerrrrrrr ! ...;-(~

Started to question myself as to just what is it I'm doing ?

No# 1 wife's words started to make some sense......

"Your a young monkey boy with no brain 4 thinking"

Pulled into The Dog Palace real slow trying my best to

avoid the deep muddy holes in the driveway !

Mama raced out from behind the old rusty gate, touched

my leg then ran back under cover. It's pouring rain !!!

While serving Mama her breakfast I see some movement

out of the corner of my eye. Movement is coming from the

top of the stairs on the 2nd floor. It's Mr Blind Man Brown.

Called him but he was unsure of himself and wouldn't come

down the stairs. Went around the corner so now I'm at the

base of the stairs looking up. Usually this section of stairs is

no big deal for Mr B but today was way different.

It's raining so hard water is cascading down the steps.

Mr B being blind feels this on his paws and doesn't want to

take a chance. Made an executive decision and once again changed the mornings routine.

Put Mr Blind Man Browns food in his tray then along with Mama

we took his food up to him on the 2nd floor.

This photo is taken while straddling Mr B as he eats his meal.

He likes it when I stand over him with both my legs rubbing on

both sides of his big body. IMO, he knows no monkeys are going to mess with him while he's eating, seems to calm him.

So from here Mama and I go back down stairs and prepare the other dog food bags. When I took off for The DMZ Mama

stayed in the dinning area watching me leave, smart dog.

Pulled out my emergency umbrella, about the size of a Frisbee

and went 4 it. Water an mud over my ankles in many places.

Arrived at the big drum, no Leroy Crew ! Whistled, nothing !

OK, circled around and found them with Honey in a dry spot.

Handed Honeys food bag to The Head Monk and along with

Girl Friend and Tuff Guy we went back to the big drum............

Don't even know why I was carrying this umbrella over my

head cuz it feels like I just came out of the swamp soaking wet.

Still had lots to do so no need to start sniveling now, keep going.

Back at The Dog Palace another resupply was done then off

to The Nuns Place.

This time Mama was right beside me. As we passed The Kind Monks I could see his roll up door was up maybe 6-7 inches.

He had to do that as the rain is coming down so hard it would

be blowing into his eating area.

Now this next part is important.....

Stuffed inside my shirt was Apollos meal and special medicated shampoo I had promised The Monk 2 days ago.

As mama and I walked past the shampoo and meal were slid under the door. I could hear him saying thank you in Thai.

We kept right on going towards the cement walking bridge.

Next photo will give you an idea of the intensity of the rain.

Once we had crossed the bridge I could see way down the road to The Nuns Place. No dogs were waiting in the road.

Upon our arrival all the dogs, one monk and two nuns were on the porch, Mama and I soon joined them giving us shelter from the storm .

Dogs are fed and checked over carefully, everyone's doing well. The Nuns and Monk are talking a mile a minute while pointing at the dog food, me, camera and each dog, they are very happy with this new arrangement, so am I .. ;-)

While everybody is busy on the porch Mama and I take off back to The Kind Monks Place. He was big time happy with the shampoo. Apollo was also big time happy like a young puppy playing with me and the monk . Mama played a little bit with Apollo. Didn't see any open sores and a little peach fuzz has started to grow where no hair was before starting his meds.

Didn't stay to long as wind and rain was blowing into the opening where the roll up door is.

Back at The Dog Palace I took The Think Tank Belt off and placed it on the table where Mama was laying. I'm sitting next to her in the blue plastic chair.

All of the sudden Mamas nose comes up high as she is air scenting something across the courtyard. Now remember rain is coming down monsoon style, how she could smell anything is proof to a dogs olfactory's extraordinary capabilities .

She took off with her hackles up and a growl coming from her throat . I stayed in the blue plastic chair as this position commands a view of most everything except way up on top of the roof. Plus it's raining and my body is worn out. But I didn't stay long before taking off to do my own investigation.

Never did figure out what it was that Mama was so pissed off about . She covered the 1st floor then up the stairs to the 2nd.

Just out of curiosity I left the blue plastic chair and started counting my steps around the 1st floor. From the chair around the 1st floor and back to the chair is 300 steps. That's like making a square circle.

By 10:30AM the rain wasn't slowing down at all so it was time to just go do it and head home. That was not fun at all ....;-0~

Most likely I will be home tomorrow, but if it's dry I might try to see Mr Tri-Pod. That's only if it's dry!........................

Seems only a few leave comments these days. But for those who do I greatly appreciate hearing from you. Thank You .

Jon&Crew.

