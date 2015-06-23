,, Play Time ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story

All through the night we had a big wind and rain storm.

Trees and branches are covering the roads.

Daybreak came just as the storm was letting up but the

ground was/is soaked with standing water everywhere .

Ride out to the monkey temple was wet, same with the

ride back. Needless to say, I too was soaked !

While pulling into the temple grounds I noticed not a single monkey or dog in sight. Storm was responsible for this .

Mama did come out to greet me but she was anxious to get back under the cover of the dinning area. No Mr Blind Man Brown.

I've figured out what Mr Blind Man Brown does early in the morning. Because he has always slept next to The Leg Mans door, when Mr Leg Man leaves at first light Mr B follows him.

Now picture this, Leg Man moves fairly slow so Mr B stays right on his heals moving at the same speed. They cut through The DMZ across the cement road that is the boundary line between the two clans. Then through The Leroy Crews Turf skirting the big drum and into a main building where a truck is stored . This has become their routine and I'm very happy about this, very happy ....;-)

OK, Knowing this was most likely where Blind Man Brown was Mama was fed first while I sorted out all the dog food bags.

When she finished we took off for the cement walking bridge on our way to The Nuns Place. Notice my routine changed too ?

Mr Kind Monk wasn't back from his morning alms walk so that meant Apollo was still inside, no need to stop there.

Rocky, Tinker Bell and Little Stubby came racing out to greet us, Anna was up on her porch.

Important part of today's mission is the fact that I am carrying many bags of medications destined for Anna and Apollo.

The Nuns were overjoyed to receive the meds and dog food .

Anna stayed on the porch but I could see her personality has improved greatly along with her health, go figure.

Rocky too was excited to see us knowing Mama was here to play with him as well as TB & LS. They had big fun doing that.

Mama and I went back to The Dog Palace for a resupply for The Leroy Crew and Honey. Mr B's food bag was stashed inside my shirt knowing I would run into him over on The Leroy Crews Turf, which I did.

Went back through The DMZ, crossed the road and fed Girl Friend & Tuff Guy by the big drum.

Now !, Mr B is seen standing next to The Leg Man in front of the building that was mentioned previously.

Without saying a word I come walking across the bridge that takes you across another part of the swamp leading to said building.

This whole time I keep Mr B in sight. His ears pop up most likely cuz he could hear my foot steps and takes off right into the swamp, aaaaahhhhh Mr B ...;-(~~

Really wasn't that big a deal, he stopped fast enough and didn't submerse himself like in the past.

So now Leg Man, Mr B and I are huddled around Mr B's food bag while he starts his morning meal.

I zip around the corner and give Honey her morning treats too.

Walk back to Mr B and The Leg Man just as GF & TG show up !

They were both chased off , picked up Mr B's food bag and while keeping the bag right in front of his nose we started making our way back to The Dog Palace. This took a long long time!

While cutting through The DMZ I could see Mr Kind Monk had returned from his morning alms walk. Perfect timing....

Laid out what was left of Mr B's food into his tray, did another resupply and with Mama in tow the two of us took off for The Kind Monks Place. Mr Blind Man Brown stayed with his food tray.

Next photo shows Mama guarding Apollo while up on his table eating his meal. No monkeys today so all went well.

Apollo was given his meds, Mr Monk was given his English lesson....................

3 hours had passed, I need to get home, dry off, eat and go back to bed. Head/chest cold/flu is still with me..

Done