,, I'm Nobody's Child ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

.

Back Story .................. youtu.be/6SqF56nj2LU

Daylight came and I was already gone...........................

Read a book till long after midnight, eyes popped open

and the clock said 4:30AM, 20 minutes later I was packed.

Why leave so early you ask ? Couple of things caused that

to happen. To many things on my mind to fall back ah sleep.

And early morning the dogs are more cooperative.Why's that ?

Simple, cuz their hungry ........... ;-)

Pulled into The Dog Palace and Mama was waiting up on top

of the rock wall . Instantly started in doing her big circles.

No Mr Brown so we hurried into the dinning area, food was

laid out, fresh water bucket was refilled and Mama was eating.

15 minutes later Mamas head perked up and was staring back at the old rusty gate. Figured it might be Mr B, it wasn't.

Soon even my old ears could hear The Leg Man dragging his leg as he shuffled in from The DMZ. Funny thing was he kept looking over his shoulder and making a weird sound like he was calling an animal. Figured he was calling Mr Brown.

Now The Leg Man can't talk and can barley walk but he's very kind with the dogs. He's a couple sandwiches short of a picnic but most importantly, he's my friend. Mama & Mr B like him.

Walked out to The DMZ looking for Mr B, not there so I started whistling. Still not there, time to go feed The Leroy Crew.

Didn't take long to reach the big drum and surprisingly Mr Tuff Guy was asleep on the bench, Girl Friend showed up soon as she heard my voice. Being real early even surprised them.

Circled around and Honey wasn't there, neither was The Head Monk. They too were still in their bungalow.

Ha Ha, Early Bird gets the Early Worm ... ;-)

All this time I'm still keeping an eye out for Mr Brown.................

Alright, good enough. Zipped over to the north entry into The DMZ where Mama was waiting my return.

Both of us went back to where the dog food bags are stashed to do a resupply. Next stop will be with Apollo who needs his meds, from there we will continue over to the Nuns place.

Once everything was sorted out we took a short trail along the edge of a swamp to The Kind Monks place. Apollo was excited and jumped up on the table while talking constantly.

Reached in his personal food bag and pulled out a piece of chicken. Stuffed his intestinal parasite medicine between the layers of fat, meat and rice. With palm up flat, fingers extended down this gooey concoction was placed right in the center of my palm and offered to Apollo. Surprisingly he was quite gentle when taking it. Once that project was complete his food bag was put on the table and he got busy eating his meal. Gave a polite hello to The Kind Monk, that's Thai style, then Mama and I left by way of the cement walking bridge.

Our destination was no secret to Mama as she ran in front to say hello to her buddies, Tinker Bell, Stubby and Rocky.

During this happy greeting time I bend down and rest my arm on Mamas back while extending my hand over her head with fingers dangling. All the dogs are so excited they kiss and lick my hand while at the same time kiss and lick Mamas face.

What ever works right .....;-)

When I stand Rocky moves about 1 or 2 meters away but still very happy just not in the walking dog pile any more.

Mama is walking between my legs, which she always does, Tinker Bell is still trying to kiss Mamas face and Stubby is just trying to keep up ... ;-)

Came around the backside of The Nuns Bungalows and sat in an old blue plastic chair. That is where this photo was taken from.

And this is another reason there was/is so many things weighing heavy on my mind lately.

This is The NOD....... New Old Dog .......

Of course she was dumped here and yes she has a bad case of mange. So bad there's many open sores causing her great difficulty in standing and or walking.

But ya know what ?, This dog is a real sweetheart of a dog.

Most all the time she stays up on the porch, probably due to health issues, ya think ?

One more thing I need to share before going any further........

Every fly in all of Asia is here, have to keep your mouth shut at all times or they'll fly right in. Now figure if you were a dog with open sores, imagine the pain and discomfort felt as the fly eggs planted in your open wounds are hatching ? ! Added is the agony and suffering created by advanced mange !

Still with me ?

The NOD started on her first series of mange, tic flea, parasite medicines. In fact she was so easy to give pills to she also started on intestinal parasite medications too. Didn't want to start the worm meds so quick but I'm not sure if I'll get the opportunity like this again so I did it.

Put a handful of kibble down with one pill carefully placed on top of one piece of kibble. The NOD just scooped it right up and swallowed, easy deal..

From here we're walking back to the cement walking bridge . Mama on my left with Stubby on the scoop.

Looking way up in front by the cave with the statues and I see Mr Brown kinda moving around in circles.

This is once again right in the middle of The Leroy Crews Turf.

And ya know what ? Tuff Guy and Girl Friend are standing right there watching him !

Sent out a shrill whistle, his ears popped up, as did his massive head. LOL, Mr B takes off and runs into the cave. Whistle again and he comes running the other way then runs back into the cave. No big deal as the cave is short and open on the other side. If he would just continue on out the other end he would pop out close to me.

Finally we meet up and Mr B is genuinely a happy dog now.

Stashed in another compartment {inside of my shirt] Mr B's food bag was pulled out and he was fed right on the spot with TG & GF watching .

I'm standing next to Mr B talking with him, keeping him calm while he eats. GF decides my voice is an invitation for her , wrong ! real wrong !

Don't know exactly how Mr B knew when to do this but Boom, he lunged forward at GF with fangs ah flashing.

Granted he only went 1 or 2 feet forward and GF was about 10 or 12 feet from there. Tuff Guy was at least that distance from Mr B.. Wasn't long and his food was consumed, any tid bits left over would quickly be eaten by GF .

Bunch of other stuff went down but I'm running out of steam and need to make breakfast for myself now that it's nearly Noon O'clock ...

Thanks for all your on going support, hope y'all enjoyed the music.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

Done