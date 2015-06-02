,, Old Black Dog ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Old Black Dog started on his scheduled medications today.

You'll see more of him as his health improves over time.

This morning was the first time OBD actually came right up

and touched my hand. Kinda like he knows his time has

come and he anxiously want's to be helped .

A donation came in that now allows OBD to "start" down the

road to a better life. We are still on a very tight budget but

I will as always do the best I can possibly do with what we have available .

Thanks goes out to" Mr Donation" and to all that help support this ongoing jungle street dog project.

Your donations, no matter how big or small goes a long way in

helping relieve the agonizing pain and suffering many of these abandoned dogs go through 24 hours a day.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

Please,

