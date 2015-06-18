,, The Good, The Bad & The Ugly ,,

.
Back Story ..................
I know there's questions y'all have with the subject matter in this
photo and I anxiously want to tell you.
But first there's a bunch of other stuff that needs to be shared .
OK here goes..................
Lights went out about 11:30 PM last night as my eyes were to tired to keep reading. That's reading a book not the internet !
5AM and my eyes pop open, rain is coming down but not as hard as when
I fell asleep.
5:30AM, Rain has subsided, bike is packed, camera gear is packed, dog food is packed, time to go.
Lots of standing water everywhere, monsoon season has started, seldom being dry is now a part of tropical life.
As expected, due to the storms, when I pulled into The Dog Palace no
one was there to greet me.
Took one step through the old rusty gate and I see Mr Brown up on the second floor. Watching him from across the large court yard he's bumping along the handrail pickets. A loud sharp whistle grabs his immediate attention. Started talking with him right when Mama shows up all excited and full of fun.
Mr Brown knows where he is but can't figure out how to get back down to the dinning area. Sent Mama to go help Mr B.
5 or 6 minutes later Mr Blind Man Brown had followed Mamas scent and my voice and made it safe and sound .
Breakfast is served .............. ;-)
Ran through The DMZ as hordes of hungry monkeys were chasing after me
all wanting to grab the food bags !
Mama was a busy bee trying her best to divert them but there was just to many.
Quickly escaping across the boundary where Girl Friend and Tuff Guy took up the on going monkey battle.
When we arrived at the big drum things started to settle down and their breakfast was also served.
Circled around back across the swamp, gave Honey her morning treats then took off for The DMZ.
Mama was waiting to take up her job as escort back to The Dog Palace for a resupply.
Funny Mr Blind Man Brown was still standing by his now empty food tray protecting it from some monkeys.
Mama takes off after the monkeys chasing them up the stairs and onto the roof, I was busy sorting food bags, who gets what when ?
Hang on we'll be talking about this photo real soon.................
Gathered the bags, Mr Brown and of course Mama then took off for Mr Kind Monks place. Now Mama is on point, Mr Brown is on the scoop as we make our way along the edge of the swamp. Lots of monkeys but they are very cautious and certainly giving us our space !
OK, now we'll talk about this photo........................
Apollo sees us coming and jumps up on his table knowing it's now his
turn for a special breakfast.
Mama sits on the bench you see her standing on in order to ward off any pesky primates, which there are many.
The Kind Monk is standing and watching, same as Mr B and myself.
Monkeys in the trees overhead are making a big big fuss and finally two young ones jump down.
Monkey on the right reaches up and grabs a hand full of Apollos kibble.
Mama jumps up and tells the monkey to back off, right now !
Both young monkeys high tailed it back up into the trees ... ;-)
Apollo was checked over and appears to be healing although this is still going to be a slow process. But he looks a lot better.
Mama and I took off across the cement walking bridge heading for The Nuns place.
Rocky, Tinker Bell, Stubby and Anna were happy to see us.
Went through the same same routine. Anna is also on the mend. Lets not forget Anna and Apollo have advance stages of mange. Even though they are showing signs of improvement we have a long road yet ahead of us.
The cool part is, we are now on that road as we speak ..........;-)
Ride out and back was wet, got home and I was real wet !
Hope y'all stayed with us till the end, if so thank you.
ps:
No animals were injured during this documentation.
Jon&Crew,
Please,
Jon in Thailand 23 months ago | reply
www.flickr.com/photos/af2899/18292510654/sizes/l
Warren Gates 23 months ago | reply
been busy and have missed many "Back Stories"... this is a good one. You certainly see your share of ugly teeth in your world! Precious dogs, looking out for each other
Jon in Thailand 23 months ago | reply
Warren Gates
This is the wild jungle.Best take the high ground
or something will put you in the low ground ! ...;-)
bunchadogs & susan 23 months ago | reply
so many stories in one photo.
Jon in Thailand 23 months ago | reply
susan
A camera records the data in an instant.
My job is to put said data into words ..
Special thanks goes out to you Susan ..;-)
PicsFromJoe 23 months ago | reply
Great shot Jon, love the snarl.
Jon in Thailand 23 months ago | reply
Joe
Thanks Joe,
Mama wears many hats ...;-)
M-u-z 22 months ago | reply
Made my day ;-)
Jon in Thailand 22 months ago | reply
M-u-z
Ha Ha, Thanks for stopping by Muz ...;-)
maggie224 - 22 months ago | reply
Woohoo - I wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of Mama!
Jon in Thailand 22 months ago | reply
maggie224 -
Mama has to wear many hats here in the jungle ..;-)
.