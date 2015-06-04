,, Apollo ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story ..................

5:30AM, started packing all the stuff needed for today.

Yesterday my brother-in-law stopped by and left a

large bag of Mangosteen มังคุค Garcinia mangostana.

You can google search and find a photo and description.

Way to much for me to eat in a lifetime but there is a place where a lot of this juicy fruit can be shared.

Where's that you ask ? With the Nuns and Monks out at the monkey mountain of course ..... ;-)

Also separate bags of dog food are made up. One for

The Leroy Crew, one for Mr Brown, one for Mama, one for Honey, one for Apollo and a general mix for Rocky, Tinker Bell and Stubby. Almost forgot a small one for The NOD too.

Before we go any further please make note of the new name.

Mr Old Black Dog has had a name change to Apollo.

Figured it was only fair as his old name seemed to indicate sickness. Thus throwing a dark shadow over his new journey to a happy and healthy life. All those who agree say " aye aye sir".

OK, then it's unanimous, from now on OBD will be refereed to as Apollo. Has a nice healthy ring to it plus A is the first letter in the alphabet, indicating the beginning .............. ;-)

So where were we ? ...... Oh ya the dog stuff.................

Special medication is in my pocket just for Apollo. Today he gets another pill for mange, heart worm, tics & fleas.

Kinda double dosing him at the beginning and he desperately needs all the help he can get, so he's getting it .

In a few days he will start on a series of intestinal worm medications.

Now that has been explained we can move on to packing the scooter with all this stuff...........

All camera gear is in The Think Tank Belt System worn securely on my body. Dog food bags are all in a larger bag strapped into and on the sides of the front basket.

Even larger fruit bag is balanced between my legs on the scooter with extra water bottles poking out of every nook and cranny available.

Still with me here ?

Envision a refugee with all his worldly possessions making for the border.

Upon arrival Mama was overcome with joy and started doing her gigantic circles. Once the kickstand was down she landed on my toes ..;-)

No Mr Brown but as usual this is not a concern cuz he can't really go to far. Later I find this assumption to be wrong !

Gave Mama the required amount of personal attention then laid out the food. Filled up the freshwater bucket and took a brake while waiting for Mr B. He didn't show !

No problem-o, stashed their food, as Mama wanted to go find Mr B. Grabbed bags of fruit and dog food and took off through The DMZ. No monkeys waiting to ambush me today.

Girl Friend and Tuff Guy took up escorting me from the boundary line to the big drum where their morning meal was spread out. Few minutes later I circled around to give Honey her treats..

Now this is where things got real funny. Not funny ha ha but funny strange. Just before turning the corner to where Honey and The Head Monk hangout I glance to my left.

Now remember this is in the heart of The Leroy Crews Turf !!!

To my left is a dirt road that goes a long ways past a few very old buildings and disappears into the deep dark jungle.

Now who in the hell do you think was standing in the middle of this road ? ............ Mr Blind Man Brown that's who !!! ........

Sent out a loud whistle, Mr B's ears stood up and he takes off galloping like a small horse. Problem is he's not coming straight at me ! I keep calling him trying to give a signal as to where I"m at. He runs right into the side of a building then off again into a tree. Aaahhh, Finally I catch up to him and he calms down. Reached into a cargo pocket and fished out a handful of dog kibble. Stuck it under his nose and soon he was walking next to my left leg. As we passed Honey I dropped a small bag in front of her, it was open an inside was her treats.

Also left a bag of fruit for the monk and his helpers.

Mr B stayed real close always touching my leg, kibble was kept right under his nose as we walked to The DMZ.

Mama was waiting for us and was very excited to see Mr B in tow. Next step is return to The Dog Palace and get Mr B fed.

While he was consuming said food I once again reorganized all the bags then took off to find Apollo.........

Didn't take long and I found Mr A waiting for me on top of a table. Why on top of a table ? Fewer ants to invade your space.

Had a tiny bag with a table spoons worth of peanut butter in it.

This is for the medications that were placed inside the peanut butter. Now Apollo licks the peanut butter an medicine right out of my hand allowing me to make sure he swallowed all of his meds. Then like everybody else another bag of kibble/chicken an rice is placed on the table for him.

Mr Kind Monk is observing this from maybe 5 meters away where he too is preparing to eat his one meal a day.

A bag of fruit was given to him before Mama and I took off across the cement walking bridge leaving Apollo up on the table.

Once across the bridge Rocky, Tinker Bell and Stubby come racing towards us full of excitement. Rocky is still cautious but we are making some progress. Tinker Bell and Stubby touch me then start playing with Mama as we continue walking towards the Nuns bungalows.

First the big bag of fruit is given to the Nuns which was a welcome surprise for them.

The old blue plastic chair was placed in the proper spot and the feeding began. From another bag that was yard-ed out of my cargo pants pocket small piles of kibble is placed at all 4 points of the compass. Mama, Tinker Bell and Stubby start in gobbling it all up while they continue to rotate like musical chairs. Rocky and The NOD are watching from up on another porch in the next bungalow over.

In due time I walk over to Rocky and The Nod who both feel safe with the porch pickets between us. Small piles of kibble were placed in front of each dog as they eagerly consumed each little tasty morsel. This went on for 4 or 5 minutes all the time talking with the dogs allowing them to become even more comfortable with my presence.

Next part of the plan is to head back over to The Kind Monks place and continue with his English lessons. Also one last opportunity to check on Apollo.

With Mama on point and Stubby on the scoop we arrive at The Kind Monks place and start right in with, Hat, Mat, Rat, Cat, Sat est..

Heat an humidity is now overwhelming, shirt and pants are soaked from sweat. 2 hours have passed an now time to go.

There is many other things that take place while here but I figured these high points are what might be of interest to you.

Thanks in advance for taking the time to read the back stories.

Your feedback is what keeps me writing them for your enjoyment.

For those who donate, a huge big thank you as your kindness is what helps alleviate much of the pain and suffering these dogs go through day an night 24/7 .......

Time to wrap this up and go make my own breakfast.

By the way it is now, 12 noon o'clock here in Thailand.

Thanks Again ........... Jon&Crew...........

