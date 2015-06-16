,, Rocky ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

.

Back Story ...................

Yesterday morning, early, the rain an wind savagely beat me on the way out and back ! As mentioned, no camera gear on board.

Both Anna and Apollo were started on new and stronger medications for their health issues. Plus they still receive the old medications too. They're getting The Full Monty, daily .... ;-)

Early this morning the sky was dark, rain was light but constant.

Everything including the kitchen sink was packed, checked then double checked....... It's time to go, so I did .........

Rolled down The Dog Palace driveway and nobody was there to greet me. The rain had let up, sky was now broken with sun rays shooting down like giant lazer beams filled with mist.

Wasn't much longer and Mama came racing out landing on my feet. Pinned them to the ground so she could give them a good cleaning. Sorted out all the stuff before heading into the dinning area. Mama jumps up on the table and is fed, look to my right an Mr Blind Man Brown comes bumping his way through the table legs, chair and wall. He too is fed...................

Now all the walking starts, feed bag under my left arm, bag full of treats in my right cargo pocket, extra kibble bag in my left cargo pocket, extra water bottle and all camera gear.

There's more stuff but you get the idea. And don't forget this is just for one leg of the walking............ We still have to go back for resupply for the other dogs .............

Luckily Mr B stayed behind. Mama escorted me through The DMZ stopping at the road that serves as the boundary line between the two clans. Girl Friend and Tuff Guy took over from there and walked me to the big drum where they were fed breakfast.

Continued the journey crossing the swamp then on to visit Honey and The Head Monk. Out of one cargo pocket comes a special meal that is spread out at my feet. Less than a minute later said meal had disappeared.

Heard TG & GF barking unusually loud and aggressive like.

FYI: If I can hear loud barking that means it is really really loud !

Oh Gee Whiz, lets all take a big guess as to why they're barking so loud and aggressive like ?? !! ........ ;-)~~~

Cut our meeting short and continued around the south end of the building. Thus giving me a straight line of vision to the short bridge that leads to the big drum where TG &GF are eating.

Was that an easy guess or what ? Blind Man Brown is standing there as if lost and most likely looking for me.

Mama is waiting across the road at the entrance to The DMZ.

Gathered up Mr B and took off for The Dog Palace, crossed the road now making it the 3 of us heading for the resupply.

Rain had picked up again but not a real issue cuz it would stop just as fast. Beside that I still had a bunch of things to do yet.

Once again tagged bags are laid on the table, journal is checked to make sure who gets what when and how many times does who get what when ? "Who's on First" .....;-)~

Ha Ha, just seeing if you're still paying attention .

Mama, Mr B and myself make our way over to The Kind Monks place. Two reasons this path was taken..

Apollo lives here and when Mama and I take off for The Nuns place Mr B won't cross the bridge. Kills 2 birds with 1 stone.

Checked in with Mr Monk handing him a bag of fruit followed with a polite wai.

Apollo was fed chicken heart mixed with kibble, he's super excited ! Mr Monk is diligently keeping his medicine on schedule.

Mama and I zip across the cement walking bridge on the way to The Nuns place. Glancing back one could see Mr B pouting for being left behind. He'll get over it soon enough when we return.

Stubby comes running as fast as her little crippled legs could carry her. Tinker Bell quickly overruns her but couldn't put on the brakes fast enough ! TB crashes into Mama nearly knocking her off her feet, ooops paws ..;-)

So lets talk about this photo ...............................................

Remember not long ago when Rocky was being all aggressive and wouldn't come near me ? Remember that ?

And what did I say ? ....................

" Soon I'll have him eating out of the palm my hand" ! .

Proofs in the pudding ............. ;-)

Anna was checked over to document any improvement. Nuns were rechecked on the medicine schedule and all seems to be going along fine at this stage .

Both the monk and the nuns will be in charge of the medicine as they have to be given two times a day. I'm happy with their progress .

There's a lot of stuff I'm skipping over so this story doesn't become long winded.

Did pass out a number of worm pills to the other dogs just to keep the schedule accurate. Over all everybody looked pretty good today. Monkeys were a non-issue as the storms are keeping them at bay for the time being.

On the ride back the rain had picked up along with the spray given off from the passing trucks and cars.

My plastic poncho was developing a large rip straight down the front from neck to belly button. Really didn't matter cuz I'm soaked through and through anyway. That was kind of a pain but most importantly the dogs were taken care of.

All camera gear had rain covers pulled over for added protection .

Thunder/lightning an rain was in full force when I came down our driveway. Mr WeeNee, Boney Boy and of course The Worm were all going Nuts as I pulled in under roof.

They are so excite yet at the same time every square inch of my body has to go through a diligent inspection.

When they had finished and I was allowed to leave all clothes quickly came off and I headed for the shower.

Time right now is 12:30, "Noon Thirty" as No# 1 likes to say.

And that means it's time to now make my own breakfast ....

Thanks to those who read this adventure all the way to the end.

Big thanks if your are inclined to leave your words.......

And a super huge big thank you to those who donate .......

Rain is coming down like cats an dogs, by the buckets full.

I'm really worn out, so I'll catch y'all on the rebound ..........

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done