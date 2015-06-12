,, Stubby & Rocky ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

.

Back Story ..................

Arrived just past 6AM at The Dog palace, Mama was waiting.

No Mr Blind Man Brown which seems to be the trend lately.

Spread out Mamas and Mr Browns breakfast and waited.

15 minutes later Mama had finished picking thru her food.

This told me Mama was concerned about Mr B's whereabouts.

Fair enough, packed their unfinished food and stashed it where the monkeys couldn't get to it.

Grabbed The Leroy Crews food bag and we took off thru The DMZ. Girl Friend & Tuff Guy were anxiously waiting at the cement road that acts as the boundary line between the two clans. GF was talking up a storm as TG kept crashing into her.

Oh No ! As I crossed the cement road Mr Brown is spotted 50 meters away on the same road. His ears were alert so I tried to not make a sound which would only encourage him in an attempt to follow me.

Raced over to the big drum and fed TG and GF, spun around an didn't see Mr B.

Now I did the usual circle around to find Honey and guess what ? Mr Brown is also standing right there as Honey is making a big fuss about Mr Browns presents on her turf !

Aaaahhh, Did a quick hand off of Honeys treats to The Head Monk, grabbed Mr B and took off back to The DMZ where Mama was very excited to see Mr B, and me ..

Just by chance The Leg Man had also shown up dragging his leg with an orange sandal tied to one foot. Other foot had a green sandal, in his hand was a worn out broom. Mr Leg Man was making weird bird sounds while bending down to look at the ground. Mr Leg Man is so funny, he cracks me up all the time. He is one of the few people that Mama will let tough her.

FYI: Mr Brown has always slept outside his door on the 2nd floor ever sense Mr B showed up here a long time ago.

Leg Man is very kind with all the animals, he's my friend....;-)

In the past I have discussed with No# 1 wife all the funny strange characters that live out at the monkey temple.

She sat there for sometime eyeball-en me with a suspicious eye. Not sure what to do so I started making my own bird noises .

No# 1 stood, walked up and put her extended finger on my forehead and said, " What do you think they say about you ?"

Guess she has a point there ............. ;-)~~

With Mr B busy consuming food and fresh water I took this opportunity to sort out the food bags designated for Apollo, Anna, Tinker Bell, Rocky and Stubby..

Two bags have felt pen marks, "An" for Anna and "Ap" for Apollo. TB, Rocky and Stubby are fed out of a larger general population food bag which is straight high quality kibble.

Same kibble the others receive but without the extra cooked chicken an rice. That could change over time but please remember we're still on a very tight budget so this has to be thought out way in advance.

So here we go, with Mama trying her best to walk between my legs we end up at The Kind Monks place and feed Apollo.

His food is placed on top of his table and I try to do a quick assessment on his well being. IMO, The open bloody wounds brought on by mange seem to be drying up, still along way to go. Over all his personality is way better which means he feels somewhat better..............

After our morning greetings with the monk Mama and I took off across the cement walking bridge on our way to The Nuns.

Road was packed with monkeys and it didn't take long and Mama was chasing some of them up into the trees.

Monkeys saw the big bags of food I was carrying and figured this might be a good time to take them from me !

Mama had other plans on that !!! No food bags were lost ... ;-)

Stubby comes racing out from under one of the Nuns bungalows soon followed by Tinker Bell.

They crashed into Mama and started covering her face with kisses.

Rocky sticks his head out between the pickets to see what all the ruckus is about. Anna is way back under a table once again making it very difficult to shoot a photo.

Pulled one of the blue plastic chairs out, sat, then started feeding kibble to The Gang.

Went up on the porch to have a look see at Anna, wanted to assess what condition her condition is in too.

Looks to me as if her open sores are starting to dry up as well.

But, just like Apollo they both have a very long ways to go.

If I could get them into the Vets clinic their recovery would be much shorter but it is what it is......................

45 minutes later Mama, Tinker Bell and I had walked back over to The Kind Monks place. Mr Brown was there along with Apollo and a few monkeys.

Did a quick English oral vocabulary test, 5 words were done to perfection, Mr Monk received a passing grade today.

Now here's some cool news about Mr Kind Monk, today he brings out a laptop computer. FYI: There is NO Internet here.

But what he did show me on the laptop was photos of him teaching children about Buddhism. This is way huge cool .. ;-)

So through hand gestures, bits and pieces of English and Thai he was told that in two days I will bring him a thumb drive full of the photos I take at the monkey temple. He was delighted.

So was I ... For the longest time I've wanted to share the work I do out there with the people that reside with the abandoned abused dogs and monkeys ............Now it will happen ...............

.

With the temperature rising along with the humidity my clothes are now soaking wet. Been here nearly 3 hours, time to go.

Dark cumulus clouds are building fast, the smell of rain is in the air. If I hurry home now most likely I'll make it before the storm hits.

This is a big project that takes a lot of time. But It's time that makes for a better life for those who didn't have a chance to start with. The Under Dog, The Abused and Forgotten, The Throwaways, The Untouchables, The Unwanted, The Abandoned.

All of which have a place set at my dinning table ........... ;-)

Thank You................... Jon&Crew .............

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.facebook.com/LoveThaiDogs?ref=aymt_homepage_panel

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

.

Done