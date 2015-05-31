,, Mama on Roof ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story ..................

5AM and the thunder/lightning was going full volume.

Rain pounding the roof tiles while the wind was bending

the trees sideways.

No Big Deal, as I see it my eyes are open which means

I made it one more day above ground............. ;-)~

Prepared all the dog goodies, food bags, medicines and

of course double checked the first aid kit.

"Why double check the first aid kit" you ask ?

Very simple answer, "I might need it" !

"For what ?" you ask again ..........

Monkey Bite !

Snake Bite !

Dog Bite !

Bee Bite !

Scorpion Bite !

Scolopendra subspinipes Bite !

Just to name a few things that quickly come to mind.

Alright lets keep going forward without getting sidetracked.

5:50AM the rain abruptly came to a stop, 6AM and I'm

on the road. Wet all the way to The Dog Palace but not raining. Mama comes running through the old rusty gate

to greet me, soon we were in their dinning area.

As breakfast was being laid out Mr Brown comes bumping

his way into the dinning room with a friendly Mr B greeting.

While sitting in the blue plastic chair watching The Browns

enjoy their morning meal the lightning started flashing again

along with more rain. Made a mental note while pulling in that there wasn't any monkeys zipping about. Storms will keep them

deep in the jungle, usually up in the trees for safety.

In time the rain let up and off I went through The DMZ unimpeded by any primates.

The Leroy Crew were anxiously waiting my arrival. Fed them

then circled around to be met by Honey. Always have a small

bag of treats in my pocket for her too. Couple minutes later

Tuff Guy shows up, then Honey and TG take off playing like two little kids high on a sugar rush .

OK, at this point it was time to head back over to The DMZ and meet up with Mama and Mr B who were waiting my return.

With Mr Brown being blind it took the three of us a while to get

back over to The Dog Palace, but there was no big hurry ........

Mr B took up his time honored position of guarding the food

trays while Mama and I went up to the 3rd floor roof just in case

any monkeys were hiding there.

Took this photo of Mama , checked out all the known areas that

monkeys could be in and didn't find any so we split .

Mr B wanted to hang out in the dinning area so Mama and I left

for the cement walking bridge. "Why ?" to go find Rocky ......

Once on the other side of the bridge Mama picked up her stride.

You could tell she was excited to see her new batch of friends

that were all heading our way from the nuns bungalows.

FYI:

I've been going down to the nuns place and sitting in the middle

of the road while tossing pieces of kibble to Mamas friends.

Have been doing this in an attempt to lure Rocky out from under

the nuns bungalows.

Well what it's done is bring out a couple other dogs that live there.

One I call Tinker Bell the other is Stubby. All of which see Mama

as their big time friend.

Next photo shows them in a standing dog pile with Mama in the middle.

Mama, TB, Stubby and Rocky play just like Mama & Ding Bat

used to play. You can see all of them are real happy doing this.

Today Rocky touched my hand real fast then backed away.

He did this 3 or 4 times while I was in the dog pile with them.

So this means my foot is now in the door ..............;-)

It's after 11:30 AM and time to make breakfast for myself.

In closing, thanks goes out to all that support this project.

Another thanks goes out to all that leave your comments.

Your comments keeps me writing the back stories for your

enjoyment.

Your donations keeps the dogs alive and helps ease their

pain and suffering.

I am just the conduit that puts it all in motion .

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done