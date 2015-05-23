,, Blind Dog Brown ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ................

Ride out the roads were wet, sky was dark and threatening.

Pulled into The Dog Palace and no one was waiting for me.

While sorting myself out with the dog food, camera gear an

tying the helmet into the basket Mama came ah running .

Of course she was excited to see me but there was no

Mr Brown. Went into the courtyard and let out a loud whistle.

Still no Mr Blind Man Brown.

Figured he might be over by the nuns bungalows searching for any food that they leave on the road for the monkeys.

Fed Mama her rations which she just picked at so I figured she once again was worried about Mr B.

Packed up their food and hid it in the secret place so the monkeys couldn't find it. Grabbed The Leroy Crews food and took off through The DMZ.

Girl Friend an Tuff Guy were anxiously waiting my arrival .

Placed their food in the usual spot and stood over them in a protective stance to ward off any aggressive primates while they ate.

While standing there I glance over by the statues in the cave which is definitely The Leroy Crews Turf !!!

Saw a large tan colored dog wandering back an forth as if lost.

Couldn't believe my eyes, it was Mr Blind Man Brown !!!

Left Tuff Guy and Girl Friend busy with their breakfast and took off for the cave in order to get Mr B out of there.

By the time I had circled around Mr Brown had covered some distance and was way down the cement road near the nuns bungalows. Hard to believe he had gone so far but it was also easy to see he was in some kind of distress.

Picked up my stride and was coming right up behind him when I said his name. Mr B stopped, spun around an started wiggling like a huge puppy. He still couldn't tell where I was until my hand touched his massive head. Mr Brown was in some kind of trouble and was very relieved to have a friend show up to help him.

Now things start to get real tricky ...............................

Took some time but finally the two of us made it to the cement walking bridge that will take us to the east side of The DMZ then to The Dog Palace. Entrance to the bridge was only 60-70 feet away.

Once at the bridge Mr B put on the brakes, he was very reluctant to go across the bridge. Same bridge he's crossed a million times before , even recently with his eye problems.

We spent a good 10 minutes trying to go maybe 10 feet while my hand stayed on his head an my voice never stopped encouraging him to keep going.

Now right here I made a big mistake, colossal mistake ...................

I turned to see if Mama was close by and while doing this my hand was no longer in contact with his body. Mr B turned left, took two steps and fell off the side of the bridge, 6 feet into the putrid smelling swamp below.

In an instant I started stripping off the Think Tank Belt that holds all the camera gear, I'm going in after him !

In that same instant my eyes scan the scene an observed a large number of monkeys moving in on us, belt stayed on knowing the monkeys would steal it, not good at all !

Ran to the end of the bridge and started talking to Mr Brown so he had some kind of direction to go for.

Luckily the tide was out so the swamp wasn't very deep but he still hit head first with his huge body driving him like a pile driver directly into the black oozing mud .

He did make it to the bank and fought his way through the undergrowth and up to the road where I was now calling him from. Mr Brown was in great distress an near panic, once again I placed my hand on his neck and we walked to a near by mud puddle. Tried to wash his face but poor Mr Brown was just to upset so I came up with another plan.

Ran across the bridge and back to The Dog Palace where I found Mama waiting by the old rusty gate. Pulled out Mr B's food bag and with Mama we ran back to find Mr Brown standing in the same spot, Mr B was near panic and couldn't figure out what to do !

Tied a piece of twine around the food bag and started dragging it in front of Mr B while calmly talking with him .

Knowing he wasn't going anywhere near the bridge that left only one way to go and that's back through The Leroy Crews Turf, circle around and enter The DMZ.

Tuff Guy and Girl Friend had finished their meal long ago and both of them were standing right where we needed to pass !

A walk that would've taken 4 minutes now took 40 minutes but we did make it unscathed. TG & GF kept their distance and never barked once which I though was mighty nice of them ..;-)

When we were close to TG & GF Mama didn't want to get near them so she ran back to the cement walking bridge, circled around through The DMZ and met us at the entrance.

Then myself, Mr Blind Man Brown and Mama proceeded forward.

Once in The DMZ it still took a long long time to get Mr Brown all the way into their dinning room.

Making his way through the rusty old gate was a dog and pony show in itself but in time we did it ...

Thunder and lightning had started so it was time for me to go.

Mr Blind Man Brown was left in Mamas care while I packed my stuff, mounted the worn out old scooter and off I went with the rain right behind me........... Made it home safe an sound .........

Hope y'all enjoyed this short little adventure with Mr Brown and Mama....Just another day at the office.....

Big thanks to everyone who supports us out here in a brutal unforgiving jungle...............

A "High 5" to those who take the time to leave a message .

Once again, thank you all ...............;-)

Jon&Crew.

