,, Happy Mr Tri-Pod ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story ..................

As y'all can see Mr Tri-Pod is one very happy dog.

He likes to put his crippled paw into my hand .........

Made up a special bag of food for him this morning.

Strapped the blue cotton bag bandoleer style across

my chest with camera sitting comfortably inside.

Mounted the old worn out scooter and off I go............

While winding my way through the jungle trails I did

stop before arriving at Tri-Pods camp and removed the

lens cap and prepared the camera settings and so forth.

Why did I do that you ask ? Because sometimes the dogs

are way faster then I am and the best shots are usually at

the beginning, but not always ............Sometimes they're at

the end just before you leave... .....

Anyway I did that, pulled in and didn't even have to whistle

as Mr T is already on his way to greet me .

Rolled off the bike onto the ground and was smothered in

sloppy dog kisses. Everyone stopped, smiled and showed

there overwhelming approval of what they were witnessing ...;-)

FYI:

One of my nephews, who is my close friend, has been taking his 4 year old son out to visit Mr Tri-Pod .They are like 2 peas in a pod. They stick together like glue while running around playing, giggling and laughing. My nephew speaks fluent english, probably better then I do, anyway he reports back to me on what Tri-Pods owner says. Things like "they are so surprised that Tri-Pod is so excited to see the white photo man and the white photo man lets Tri-Pod lick his ears", stuff like that. I think that's pretty cool that the owner can see his new companion has a special place in many peoples hearts.

He has also been made aware that Mr Tri-Pod is a super star on the internet an has fans around the world.

The new owner man is overwhelmed with this information for he is a polite simple man that works hard everyday and asks for little in return.

It's amazing how a throwaway, abandoned, abused an crippled dog can bring so much joy and happiness to so many ........... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

