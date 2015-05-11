,, Jungle Story ,,

Ride out started with a down pour, halfway to

The Dog Palace rain stopped.

Mama, being loyal as well as hungry was waiting up on the rock wall. She instantly started running big circles around me.

Soon as I was sorted out and with Mama walking between my legs we took off.

Both of us made our way to the dinning area. While filling their food trays Mr Blind Man Brown started cautiously making his way down the stairs from the 2nd floor. His tail was making time to a happy beat plus a big smile from ear to ear.......;-)

30 minutes later Mama and I are crossing The DMZ with Mr B bringing up the scoop at some distance.

Girl Friend and Tuff Guy were quick to appear an the 3 of us landed at the big drum. Food was laid out for them and just as fast I circled around to find Honey waiting for her quota of attention. Paid my respects to the head monk, shot some monkeys then hurried over to the boundary line an hooked up once again with Mama an Mr B.

From here Mama, Mr Brown and I walked down the east side of The DMZ ending up right here as shown in the photo.

OK, so now I'll explain all the little subjects in this photo so pay attention an take notes if you need to. Might be a quiz later !

First you see my shadow, Mama is sitting between my legs with one paw on one of my feet. Those are cement benches off to my right.

Up from my shadow you see a young bare foot boy touching Mr B.

Now Mr Brown would only participate in this activity as long as he could hear my voice, notice his head and rt ear are turned back towards Mr Shadow Man.

To the right of young barefoot boys head there is a dead monkey laying on the sidewalk.

Further to the right of the dead monkey you can kinda see an old worn out black dog which I've been semi taking care of for a few years, we'll talk about that later this week.

Now look back to the left and there is not only my friend but the dogs friend too, Mr Monk .

Your doing good so far but I need you to now look behind and above Mr Monks head. See the light blue pickets ? Well that's the 2nd floor of The Dog Palace which is facing North.

Swamp is directly behind Mr Monk. One more important thing I need to point out.

See the cement vent blocks above the dead monkey and the doors over by the old black dog ?

Well there is two small buildings facing each other, in each one is 4 squatter toilets. This is where I found Mama when she was an abandoned one month old puppy, some of you may remember this is where it all began ..;-)

Alright lets finish up with just a few more things...............

Young barefoot boy has been my friend for some time, his grandma works around the monkey temple and I can't remember ever seeing him wear shoes, ever !

Why is the monkey dead you ask ? Cuz something killed it !

When I left for home it was bone dry, got halfway home and the same rain storm met me head on all the way home.

Oh, one more thing that is very very important............

Late last night a man came and told No#1 wife that he had seen Mr Tri-Pod that day back by the fishing ponds in the jungle.

No#1 told him that her husband, the one that has no brain 4 thinking had searched 2 or 3 times and so far has not seen Mr Tri-Pod. The man once again described Tri-Pod to a T so this means the search will continue, just have to wait for the rain to stop ....;-)

.

Jon&Crew.

.

