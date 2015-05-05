,, Mr B & Monk ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Street Photography, Jungle.

Nikon D300 DX camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story ..................

Left before daybreak and arrived at The Dog Palace just as the light started to show, about 5:15 AM...And guess what ? Nobody was home.

Walked into the center of the courtyard, whistled a couple times, did it again an nobody showed face.....

Plan B -- Head over to The Leroy Crews turf and feed them.

Figuring the noise made by Girl Friend and Tuff Guy will draw Mama & Blind Dog Brown out into the open would work.

Circled around to see Honey and the head monk before returning to The Dog Palace..Here's where things got a bit strange. .......

I'm standing in the "middle" of Leroy Crew Turf when I see movement to my right.

It was Blind Man Brown stuck in a ditch beside the head monks main building, this is all Leroy Turf !!!

GF & TG were over by the big drum finishing up their breakfast so they were unaware of Mr B's blatant trespassing !!!

Went over and touched Mr B's head giving him some direction.

Soon the two of us were making our way out of the ditch and towards The DMZ. Luckily GF & TG never noticed Mr B.

Still no Mama so Mr B and I cut through The DMZ then across the cement walking bridge.

Now for this photo... Mr B was walking right behind me being careful to stay in the middle of the bridge.

I stepped off first, turned just as Mr B falls off the end into some mud. Lucky the tide was out so he didn't go into swamp water.

Shot the monk with Mr B then both of us took a slow walk back to The Dog Palace in search of Mama.

She was waiting for us when we arrived. Mr B kept in constant physical contact with me during the walk home. In reality I wasn't moving much faster then Mr Blind Man Brown either.

In fact there was only six photos taken this morning.

Don't know why the camera was set a 800 ISO, 1/50 sec shutter speed but I just wasn't in my usual frame of mind today.

.........................

OK now for another topic, y'all remember the big fire we had here not long ago, right ? Stay with me please.

Yesterday afternoon I went over to the Dog Doctor to get today's kidney meds for Mr B.

Ran into a neighbor who lives on the west side of the large field that burned.His home is maybe 400 meters from our place. The fire was on our south property line. Sill with me ?

He had his dog "Whiskey" who is a real sweetheart of a dog, about the same size as Mama only with long hair.

It was easy to see she was have eye trouble, why you ask ?

She had been sprayed in the eyes by a spitting cobra.

In his cell phone was a photo taken from inside the house and through a screened window. It showed Whiskey standing about a meter away from a cobra with it's hood flared out.

Cobra was about 2 feet long and maybe as big around as your thumb, young cobra !

We haven't had spitting cobras here before ! And a young one means there's more lurking around. Many villagers are complaining that after the fire snakes have been invading their homes ! If you recall around midnight the night of the fire I had run over a cobra on my scooter that was so big I couldn't see it's head or tail as it was stretch across the road !

Anyway just wanted to share the spitting cobra story with ya.

Thanks in advance for stopping by and a big thanks for leaving a comment, much appreciated.............

Jon&Crew.

