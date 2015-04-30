,, Mr Blind Dog Brown ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story .................

Left early, ride out and back was without much drama.

Turned into the monkey temple grounds and all that changed.

Monkeys everywhere, fighting monkeys everywhere.......... ;-0

Hung a right into The Dog Palace driveway and no Mama an

no Mr Brown. Lots of monkeys zipping around with maybe a

hundred primates hanging from all 4 corners of The Palace !

Walked through the rusty old gate right out to the center of the court yard. Whistled and called, nothing happened except for a bunch of monkeys started surrounding me with their eyes on the feed bags.

Without The Browns being present there was no way I'd leave any food in their trays.

Plan B, go over to The Leroy Crews dining room and feed them.

I knew Tuff Guy and Girl Friend would make a lot of noise and by doing this maybe Mama would hear them and come running. TG & GF made the expected amount of noise but no Mama. And FYI, no Leroy ..;-(

Circled around to visit Honey and pay my respects to the head monk. From there I took off down the long road that passes by the Nuns cottages where The NOD lives..

Road was covered with angry, hungry aggressive monkeys.

Way down the road, in fact in the middle of the road I see what looked like a dog just laying there.

Pulled out a D300/70-300VR and used it like a monocular. Sure enough it was Mama and about the same time her head came up and was eyeball-en me too.

Whistled and she came running like a rocket on fire, of course she crashed into my legs then proceeded to lick my toes .. ;-)

Needless to say she was one very happy dog.

From there we crossed back across the cement walking bridge and headed for The Dog Palace. Mr Blind Man Brown was standing outside the rusty old gate with his tail wagging.

Next photo shows Mama instructing some primates to back off on our journey to The Dog Palace. This takes place right after we had crossed the bridge.

Not wanting 2 be left behind, this photo shows Mr B following my scent and voice on the 2nd floor walkway.

Both Mama an Mr B were fed, soon after I took off to shoot monkeys that were jumping in an out of a window on the other side of the building. When Mama showed up the monkeys got real weird an tried to bite me, no big deal !

2 or 3 hours into the morning fun and the temperature was on the rise. We've been hitting 40C+ for the last couple of weeks .

Next week is reported to be breaking an all time high...............

OK time to wrap this up and catch a nap ... later Jon&Crew.

.

.Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

.

.

.

Done