,, Mr Monk & Mr Brown ,,

Back Story.

Ride out to The Dog Palace and back went well.

Mama and Mr Brown were both laying in the driveway

in front of the old rusty gate.

Had to be careful as not to run into Mr B who's standing sideways with his tail wagging wildly .. ;-)

Mama is racing around in circles while crashing into Mr Brown.

With Mr Brown leaning heavily on my leg and Mama doing crazy 8's between both legs we proceeded through the gate, up the first set of stairs and into their dinning room, breakfast was served.

Half an hour later I have The Leroy Crews feed bag tucked up under my left arm and the 3 of us are traveling through The DMZ.

Today The Leroy Crew could be seen way over by the big drum where they are always fed.

Same Same but Different you ask ?

Who knows, but in my opinion I feel Mr B got the word out to them saying "if I get close enough to any one of you it will be the worst day ever 4 you ! " Just a guess on my part.

First thing I noticed was Leroy's wound on his left side was not looking so good, made a mental note of that while feeding them.

Once they finished we circled around to find Honey and the head monk.

Through the grape vine word has come back to me saying now Tuff Guy, Honey and Leroy play with each other like a bunch of playful puppies. Head Monk said "Mr Photo Man has taught them to do this" , sounds cool 2 me ...;-)

FYI: Girl Friend is still a bitch and won't play with anyone but me. Anyone else including any dog gets close she shows her teeth and growls at them.

Headed back over to The DMZ where Mama was waiting right on the edge of the road and Mr Brown was maybe 20 meters further back inside the bush.

The 3 of us slowly walked over to visit their new friend you see here in the photo.

I did the customary polite wai while approaching, Mama is cautious and stays between my legs. Mr Brown is trying to keep up.

Mr Monk was more animated with Mr Brown this morning.

Mr B was more friendly as well, Mama stayed off to my right keeping a close eye on me as well as Mr Monk.

Mama isn't shy so much as very cautious of any new person, place or thing.

In time the three of them will most likely get along just fine.

Mr Monk's eyes told me he is very aware of the relationship between all the temple dogs and The Photo Man .

I can also tell he is cautious of any and all street dogs due to their reputation of aggressive behavior in the streets.

In other words, watch your back around wild street dogs or you'll end up in the hospital getting patched up, plus a series of rabies shots for good measure.

Before I forget...............

Went back over to The Dog Palace where I have a secret stash of very powerful medicine given to me by the Vet.

Dug it out and mixed up a batch for Mr Leroy.

Left The Browns at The Dog Palace and went looking for Leroy. Found him laying beside Honey, perfect, got busy applying said medicine to a wound that has become infected.

He made little whimpering sounds but he also knew what ever I was doing was in his best interest so he laid very still while being taken care of. We've been through this routine many times in the past and probably will continue into the future too.

.

So there ya go todays adventure .............

Thanks for stopping by and taking the time to read and reply.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

