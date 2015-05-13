,, Today With Mr Tri-Pod ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 35mm 1.8 Lens.

Quick Back Story .......

Everything that was planned for today went south on me.

So, No Big Deal went to plan B and continued forward.

Fixed up Tri-Pods medicine and a healthy dog meal then

took off to find him, which by the way was very easy ... ;-)

This photo was taken while still sitting on the scooter only

seconds after pulling into the construction site.

Tri-Pod was fast to see me coming and he responded with

great enthusiasm .

Everybody stopped work to watch us interact for the first

few minutes. Big smiles and laughter from everyone .. ;-)

Tri-Pod was so funny running back and forth from his new

owner then back to me while taking his time to kiss both of

us showing his unconditional love. That was pretty cool .....

Tomorrows plan is to leave early of course and head out to

The Dog Palace and take care of The Browns & Leroy Crew.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

