,, Honey & Head Monk ,,

Street Photography, Jungle.

Jungle Street Photography.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story .

This is Honey and the head monk at the monkey temple.

After feeding The Brown Clan and The Leroy Crew, I

always spend a little time interacting with Honey and the

monk. I've known this monk for the 8 years I've been coming

out here shooting monkeys, tourists and the dogs.

This morning at 3:30AM my sister in law finally passed away

after fighting cancer for 11 years. This is my wife's older sister

who is the same age as I am.

6 of us were at her bedside for the last few days, so she was never alone.

She was a highly respected teacher in this area for 35 Years and is loved by literally everyone. Her home is 100 meters behind ours in the same family jungle compound. No# 1 wife took care of her daily needs right up till the end.

A sad moment yes but we will celebrate all the good things we experienced while sharing her life.

Friends and family have already started showing up, many will be staying at our place for the next few days.

A Thai funeral takes up to a week + or -. So I'll be in and out but for sure, The Monkey Temple Dogs will be fed on their regular schedule.

In an hour I'll be at the temple taking part in the first step of soul cleansing.

Thank you for stopping by............... Jon&Crew .............

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

