,, Hunting 4 Tri-Pod ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

April 14th 2015.

Back Story.......

5AM and my eyes are open, 10 minutes later I drag my old bones out of bed and start the day.

Extra supplies were prepared knowing this was going to be a long day. If you remember Tri-Pod had been reported to be in the jungle near a secret fishing spot deep in the jungle.

Food bags and camera gear are ready, start the scooter and go.

Couple minutes down the road I remembered what I had forgotten. U turned and headed back home.

Mr WeeNee, The Worm and Boney Boy were just ecstatic when I came flying down the long driveway, as if I'd been gone for a month or more .. ;-)

What I'd forgotten to do was resupply the medical kit in case Tri-Pod needed extra attention.

45 minutes later I'm pulling into The Dog Palace where Mr Brown stood outside the rusty old gate. Mama was missing !

Of course lots of bad thoughts ran through my mind but first things first. Walking slowly with Mr B leaning on my leg we proceeded into the courtyard up the first set of stairs and breakfast was served. While Mr B is eating I went up to the 3rd floor roof and started whistling in all four directions.

No more than 5 minutes had passed when I could hear Mama yelling and screaming as she too came racing up the stairs to the roof top. Crashed into me then fell down on my feet while rolling over wanting her belly rubbed. Like clockwork she started doing circles round and round while continuing to scream like a wild banshie, that my friends always brings a smile to my face ..;-)~

30 minutes later The Leroy Crews food bag was stuffed up under my left arm and the three of us proceeded through The DMZ un-impeded.

Over on the other side of the boundary line Girl Friend and Mr Tuff Guy were making a big fuss but never once came close to Mr B or Mama. Notice I only mentioned two dogs and not three ?

Well Mr Leroy is still MIA, not the first time this has happened but right now I'm not amused with the recent string of unwanted events that has taken place around here !.

But being Leroy anything could happen so lets keep our finger crossed for his safe return.

Hung out with Mama an Mr B at The Dog Palace until both of them were laying down taking their morning nap.

Packed up and hit the road for the next phase of todays adventure.

The map to Tri-Pods new location was embedded in my memory banks but I continued to go over it while in route.

Once there I eased the scooter into an area covered with leaves behind a large crematorium, as seen in the photo. Close but still a ways to go yet.

OK, lets talk about this photo for a minute or two...............

Notice the color of the leaves. All around is jungle, rubber tree plantations, wet lands, swamp, ponds of different sizes and free range chicken....... So what does all this mean you ask ?

Big Time Snake Terrain !!! Did I say Big Time ? !!!

If your looking for trouble this is where trouble will find you !

With both eyes straining to scan every square inch before me the scooter cautiously continued forward at 15 kph.

Needless to say I'm on High Alert and ready to take evasive action. And you're so right, it happened !

The leaves explode just up to my right ! Instantly both my legs swing to the left side of the scooter while my right hand twisted the wick and we shot forward like a mini rocket !

In the same second I see this poor dog struggling to stand but can't ! And in that same second my left hand is now going for the front brake ! Why the front brake you ask ? Cuz both my legs are still sticking straight out to the side trying to avoid a snake bite ! No time to find the back brake peddle.

Once both the bike and myself were under control the kick stand was put in place, motor turned off and I just started talking low and slow.

This poor emaciated dog who had been laying perfectly still under a layer of leaves was now terrorized and in great panic !

She couldn't use her back legs and only one front leg worked.

This is as far as she got doing a last ditch effort belly crawl to escape. Once she had just given up I walked around in front with Tri-Pods food bag in hand, sat down and fed her.

Not much , just a small handful of soft meat and a small bit of rice. Finally reached out and softly touched her nose but only briefly .

Spent a couple more minutes talking with her then was on my way. FYI: I pushed the bike maybe 20 meters before starting it.

Why you ask ? Simple, poor dog was so traumatized already she need peace and quite .

Continued on after doing a quick map review in my mind. .........

Soon enough the trails were cleared of leaves and the traveling was much easier. Wound around through trees, clearings, and some ponds.

At the first pond there was a small roof raised on bamboo poles covering a place to sit and fish.

Dismounted while scanning the area for Tri-Pod. Decided to not venture to far off the trail due to not having a snake stick !

Studied the soft soil in the general area and didn't see any dog tracks. No matted down grass that would indicate a dogs bed. Looked for hair as well, but found none. This is not the place. Continued down the trail.

After coming up empty at four more locations I headed way over to the other side of what looked like maybe 100 + acres of ponds and trees.

While approaching a larger pond from a distance I see three dogs laying on a small cement dock sticking out from the bank with the front raised up in the air on poles, water 10 feet below.

Stopped the bike, turned it off and surveyed the area. Using a D300 with Nikkor 70-300 VR lens mounted it was used as a monocular. Still really couldn't tell if one of the dogs was Tri-Pod or not, but it was clear two of them were not him.

Made my way closer while winding around through the trees and brush but still on a well maintained trail.

As I approached two of the dogs took off barking, one stayed on the dock. As I stepped off the scooter the third dog took off too but not as far as the others. No Tri-Pod ....;-(

Spent a good hour maybe more, searched under every rock and behind every tree, no Tri-Pod.

Twelve noon has come and gone, it's boiling hot and I'm hungry, last time I ate was just after 5 AM, time to go home.

Pulled in covered with road dust and sweat. Mr WeeNee, Boney Boy and The Worm are once again going bananas.

No# 1 wife takes one look and asks , "did you find Tri-Pod ?"

She already knew the answer . She went into great detail telling the old fisherman's story.At the end she repeated the part about the dog missing a front left paw from a machete .

He has to be there but today we just didn't cross paths.

Don't think for a minute that I'll give up, might take a little longer then we had hoped for but if he's there I'll find him ..;-)

Jon&Crew.

