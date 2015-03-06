,, Leroy ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

March 6th 2015.

Back Story .......

Ride out and back was fine, no rain no drama !

This morning Leroy got a big surprise spanking !

Not by me but we'll get back to that part real soon.

Upon my early arrival Mama went completely wild and started chasing Ronald the Rooster and his partner in crime.

Round and round they went, all 3 of them semi-flying while leaping over discarded stuff. Roosters squawking and making a huge fuss over this unprovoked mischief.Mama was having big fun .. ;-)

Mr Brown has parked his nose in the back of my leg, gently resting it while waiting for me to move forward.

And when Mama had finished up with her disorderly conduct we did proceed forward.

Right into The Dog Palace Dinner. Breakfast was served ........

In due time The Leroy Crews food bag was retrieved from it's secret hiding place and off I went. Explanation needed ?...

I hide the food bag so the monkeys won't grab it while I'm busy with The Browns. OK ? ...

So here we go, Mama in the lead and Mr B close behind. In fact closer then I had thought !

First thing I notice up ahead was The Leroy Crew had crossed the boundary line and was trespassing a couple meters into The DMZ ! Major super bad offense on their part.Big Big Bad !!!

Mama runs back to me and is now on point a few feet ahead .

There's still 20 meters between The Leroy Crew and myself and it's closing fast. I'm thinking just walk real fast and The Leroy Crew will turn an follow me. The Browns will stay in The DMZ, didn't happen that way at all !!!

I'm also thinking I'd left Mr B in the dust when the speed was increased ? Not !

Now Leroy an Tuff Guy were switching back and forth between two different personalities as I am approaching . When they looked at me they were all excited and smiling. When they looked behind me they were all teeth an aggression. Still figuring Mr B's way behind me and this situation could be over once I hit the boundary line.

Well, here's how it all went down and it went down in the blink of an eye !

Tuff Guy went wide to my right, Leroy came in tight to my left.

Faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, Mr Brown crashes into Leroy !!! Hit Leroy so hard I thought he was out cold, down for the count ! Mr B just plain ran him over crushing Leroy into the cement road !!!

Tuff Guy tried to flank Mr B and caught a fed bag across the snout ! The Leroy Crew ran home with their tails between their legs.

Quickly Mr B was checked over for any damage, didn't find any either, go figure ! . Mama came right up and stood next to Mr B, I took off for The Big Drum to feed and also look for any damage on The Leroy Crew.

For a blind dog he sure showed super powers today, still shaking my head on that one.

Anyway there ya go on Leroys big spanking ................... ;-)~~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

