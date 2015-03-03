,, Mama & Mr B ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Nikon D300 DX Camera.
Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.
March 3rd 2015.
Mama keeping an eye out for the chickens.
Always watching Mr Browns back ................
The blue plastic chair is where I always sit
while feeding them. This is their dinning room.
Jon&Crew.
.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs \.
.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
.
1,963 views
4 faves
9 comments
Taken on March 3, 2015