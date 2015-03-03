,, Mama & Mr B ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

March 3rd 2015.

Mama keeping an eye out for the chickens.

Always watching Mr Browns back ................

The blue plastic chair is where I always sit

while feeding them. This is their dinning room.

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs \.

.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done