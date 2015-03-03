,, Buddha, Mama & Mr B ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

March 3rd 2015.

Back Story .......

Took off early, nothing new about that. Had the food bags strapped into the front basket. Camera gear secured to my body. Headed East to The Dog Palace, roads were dry air is cool.

Don't want to sound redundant but you hear me say "it's the same same but different" all the time.

Well, pulled into The Dog Palace and it was, "The Same Same but Different"

Mama was so excited to see me and guess what ?

Mr Brown was laying just on the outside of the rusty old gate.

He heard the scooter down shifting but couldn't see me.

Mama ran back and crashed into Mr B. Her excitement told him I was here. Mr B's tail told me the whole story.

Slowed way down to a crawl with my feet only a couple inches from the ground in case I needed to stop quick.

Mr B was wandering straight for the sound of the scooter and I was afraid of running into him. As it turned out I just stopped the bike, dismounted and gave both of them the required attention. Mr B leaned heavy against my leg, Mama laid down on my feet, they had me trapped ... ;-)

This is my opinion...Meds have taken some of the pressure off Mr B's failing kidneys. His sight has and is failing ! Is what it is !

With Mr B still leaning on my leg and Mama walking between my legs the 3 of us worked our way to their dinning room.

That also requires going up some stairs, not many but a few.

But first Mama had to chase the 6 chicken out of there.

Filled their trays with fresh food then sat down in the blue plastic chair and helped Mr B with his breakfast.

Half an hour later I took off through The DMZ on my way to feed The Leroy Crew. Looked back over my shoulder and could see Mr B just entering The DMZ with his nose to the ground moving extremely slow. He was following my scent .

Leroy, Girl Friend & Tuff Guy were also extremely excited, they were fed and given their ration of affection too.

Once that chore was complete I took off back to The DMZ and found Mr B had almost made it to the road that separates the two clans turf.

He could hear my feet shuffling along and waited for me to arrive. Once again he leaned his big old head against my leg and we oh so slowly went back over to The Dog Palace.

That took forever, all the time I was looking for Mama an soon she came flying out to meet us. Where has she been ?

Well, she was protecting their food trays from the 6 chickens.

Looked up on the edge of the third floor and could see a couple young chickens sitting there. Mr B was poking his big nose around in the food trays so I took off to investigate what was going on up there with the monkeys and chickens.

Mama took off in another direction so I was on my own.

Once on the roof I could see 4 young chickens and a handful of monkeys trying to figure out who was who and what to do ?

Thought Mama would follow me but she decided to go back and stay with Mr B, then she took off somewhere else ? Very busy girl.

After sometime I looked over the edge and could see Mr B had made it on his own up to the second floor. His nose was following my scent while he kept his body rubbing the wall . He made it right to this spot you see here in the photo.

I came back down from the third floor and met up with him in front of Buddha. This is where I usually stop and have a short word with the main man so Mr B knew this is where I might be.

Plus my scent is here too. Soon after my arrival Mama showed up with a small chicken feather stuck to he nose. Like I said, she is a busy busy girl.

Hung out for awhile then the three of us made our way back to the stairs leading down to the first floor.

Mr Brown decided to lay down for a much needed rest, Mama and I kept going. Soon after I was on my way home.

Some rain on the way but no big deal, pulled out the rain covers on the camera gear but I didn't put the poncho on.

So all in all this felt like a good trip..As sick as Mr B is he sure made an extra effort today, I'm real pleased with that, good job Mr B ... ;-)

.

PS: Mr WeeNee is doing better too..

Jon&Crew.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs \.

.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done