,, Freeze Frame ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

.

Mama making it perfectly clear to the monkeys

that they are Not to mess with Mr FoToe Man !.

There's a low growl coming from deep in her chest .. ;-)

.

Jon&Crew.

.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

.

Done