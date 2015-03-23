,, Mama on The Roof ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

March 23rd 2015.

Back Story ..........

First I want to thank everybody who has continued to support us both through your words and through your generous donations.

Your unconditional help is what keeps this program alive. Actually it's what keeps the many dogs we maintain alive, day after day, week after week, year after year. For that we thank all of you ...;-)

As you can see I've come up for air, step by step things will continue to return to normal. Well, normal in our world anyway.

Early morning Mr Brown and Mama were fed, soon after The Leroy Crew was fed too.

No# 1 wife still has me on a short leash, we arrived by car, not by scooter. Doctors want to see me again tomorrow at a hospital many hours away from our place, I'm not happy with that. To much poking and prodding followed up with a bunch of big words. .. ;-(

Lots of monkeys invading The Dog Palace, Mama wanted me to follow her to the roof . No# 1 gave me permission to go play as long as I stayed away from the edge , I tried ....

After about 20 minutes I spot Mr Brown, he too wanted to be with us up on the roof. This surprised me big time !

I was sitting there watching him use his nose as well as his ears. Blew me away how badly he wanted to be in on the action. Mr B tip toed gingerly across all the broken cement an boards while zeroing in on my voice.Took his time but eventually he crashed into my legs and sat down, Mama continued to chase monkeys .. ;-)

Mr B was so happy he laid his big head in my lap while sitting and didn't move for the longest time.

When it was time to go both Mama and I helped Mr B navigate his way over to the steps leading down to the 2nd floor.

Next photo shows Mama stopping Mr B before heading down said stairs.

All in all it was a productive trip with plans to get back on schedule in the near future.

Once again a big thanks to all who take the time to leave your comments, much appreciated.....;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done