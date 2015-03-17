,, On the Roof ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Today is March 19th 2015.

Back Story ........

See the small golden brown figures just off

the end of Mamas nose ? ... Monkeys ! .... ;-)~

This is up on the 3rd floor roof, under Mamas

chin is the stairway leading to the roof...........

OK, I've been MIA for a couple days and here's

why.

The 17th was the last day I was out feeding the dogs.

Plan is to return tomorrow and it will be documented

as usual.

.......Back to the 17th ........

All dogs had been fed and The Brown Clan and I were

just sitting around their dinning room area after chasing

monkeys on the roof with Mama.

While sitting in the blue plastic chair watching over the

whole scene I stood up and started walking towards Mama.

Instantly, and I mean instantly my legs turned to rubber.

I remember reaching for the white pillar before it was lights

out. Have no idea how long I was out, few seconds or a few

minutes ? Woke up with Mama frantically licking my face.

Tried to move but nothing happened, Tried to talk but only

moaning sounds could be heard. My brain seemed to be

working but my body wasn't participating at all. ....

Started going through the check list....

No chest pain, left arm wasn't tingling, vision was normal !

Finally my fingers started to move but oh so slowly !

Figured I may have been lying there longer then I had thought.

Why did I figure this you ask ? Cuz of the amount of ants that

were now all over my body ! Ggggrrrrrr !!!

Mama kept pawing and licking at me as my hands started forming fists. Kept squeezing them trying to get blood flowing.

Couple minutes later I slightly raised my arms and noticed

white chalky paint on the right one. Whats this mean?

It means I almost made it to the white pillar and most likely

slid down it while trying to catch myself.Just a guess ...

Still took a couple more minutes to get in the sitting up

position while leaning back on the pillar.

Side of my head had a small goose egg but no blood which

also meant that is most likely what stopped my fall on the hard

tile floor. Body was sweating profusely and had a sick feeling

in my stomach as if I was going to lose my breakfast.

While sitting there my mind went wild, did the monkeys shoot

me with a poison dart ? is there a chicken conspiracy going on?

Is there evil demons from my past catching up to me ?

Doesn't matter, what does matter is right here right now !!

Weak fingers fumbled with the cell phone and hit the emergency number = No# 1 Wife ... She didn't answer !! ..;-0~

I'm on my own, no big deal, been there done that before.

Reached over and grabbed the dogs water bucket and dragged it closer. Started scooping water with my Boonie hat and dumping on my head. Cool water started bringing my senses around. At this point I got on all fours and made it to the blue plastic chair. Now it was a bit of a challenge but in time I was sitting in the chair, Mama had never left my side ..;-)

Tried the emergency number again, still no answer................

A good 30 minutes + had gone by and I was now starting to get my feet under me once again. Not 100% but maybe 65+%.

Mama and I took short walks around the courtyard until I felt comfortable enough to head home. Now it's 75+%, time to go.

Getting home wasn't much problem, upon my arrival I went straight into the shower then laid down till No# 1 showed up.

Long story short, spent from 7:30 AM till 4PM yesterday in a hospital in another town. Probing, injecting, inspecting, x-raying documenting, on and on....

Tomorrows plan is to feed the dogs out at the monkey temple

while being chaperoned by No# 1. We will have access to a car. Saturday it's back to the other town to see the Doctors for a follow up report ? No Big Deal, it's not like I'm dead yet !

Don't want to sound like a sniveling red headed step child but want to keep you updated as to my absence.

If by chance I don't reply to your comments it will happen in

the next day or two, please be patient......

So anyway, AWOL ?, Not ! .. MIA ?, Yes ....... ;-)

Jon&Crew, still here ..

Done