,, Mr Brown & Mama ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

March 14th 2015.

Back Story ..........

Ride out and back was uneventful. No issues No drama !

Nobody was waiting when I pulled into The Dog Palace.

Less then a minute later Mama was wrapping herself

around my legs then falling down on my feet.

A very wet toe job soon followed ........... ;-)~~

While spreading out breakfast into the trays Mr Brown

comes slowly making his way towards us.

Using the wall to lean against while walking he still

managed to bump into just about everything but his

tail continued to wag the entire time. Mr B's Happy ..;-)

In due time the Leroy Crews food bag was tucked

up under my left arm and I headed out into The DMZ.

Looking back Mr Brown & Mama had just entered

The DMZ when I was already exiting on the other end.

Leroy, Tuff Guy and Girl Friend were going "Bananas !"

The four of us zipped over to The Big Drum where their

breakfast was laid out . Didn't take long and they had

completely devoured everything.

Circled around and found Honey, gave her the usual

quota of attention, paid my respects to the head monk

then headed back.

Right off I couldn't see The Brown Clan waiting in the usual

spot by The DMZ entrance.

Had a feeling Mr B didn't have enough energy to make the trip.

Seems I was right, Mama was waiting by Mr B making sure

he was left alone . That means No Monkeys Allowed !!!!

Soon as Mr Brown heard my voice his tail started beating

the ground. Mama runs up to me then back to Mr B..........

Helped him get up then the three of us took our time making

our way through The DMZ and back to The Dog Palace.........

An hour later I mounted the scooter and headed home.

The End ..................... ;-)

Thank You, Jon&Crew.

.

