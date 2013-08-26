,, Mama on Roof ,,

Spent a large part of yesterday at the Vets

clinic with Mr WeeNee.

He had gotten a "long" barbed thorn stuck deep

in the underside of his tail. Very close to his

septic system, WeeNee was in a lot of pain !

70lb = 32kilo dog was way more then enough

for 4 people to hold down. He is one strong dog !

Long story short, he's home wearing a cone now...;-)

Came home an Boney Boy and The Worm are going

nuts on the porch. Usually they would be quite interest

in WeeNees arrival. But NO ! they had important business

to take care of on the porch !

Don't know which one did it but there was a poisons viper

stretched out between them. Boney picked it up and ran off

into the jungle. The Worm just stood there with tail wagging

the dog as if nothing had happened. That tells me she did it !

I'm batching it again so my days are quite full which means there was still 4 kilos of chopped chicken to cook and prepare.

This morning came, old body said not today, it's raining big time! Everything is ready for tomorrows run out to The Dog

Palace. That's the best I can do right now.

More stuff probably happened but I just can't remember

right now ...... Catch y'all on the rebound ...... ;-)

Wait, the photo, that's Mama with a bone way up on the roof

of the 4th floor. Shadow of course is me.OK now I'm done.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

