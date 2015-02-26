,, Mama, Mr B & Friends ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

February 26th 2015.

Back Story ...............

This may get long so now is the time to bailout if you want....

I am the bearer of good and bad news, both being emotionally

trying. This is nothing new as you have all read the ups and downs involved in this job of saving these abandoned dogs.

Pulled in early this morning, Mama came racing out full of excitement. In fact she was so excited I knew something was up.

Mama races through the old rusty gate out into the middle of the courtyard. Right off the bat I see why she is so excited,

Mr Ronald the Rooster has a new friend, another Rooster.

Mama does big circles around and around the new Rooster as if she's a border collie herding sheep. It was pretty funny watching her trying to do fast hard turns and nearly falling down .. ;-)

Mr B finally shows up and their food is served..........

Mr B is what the bad news is all about but I'll get back to that !

Soon Mama & I are crossing through The DMZ , Mr Brown is a long ways behind us trying his best to navigate the uneven ground.

Leroy, Girl Friend and of course Mr "MIA" Tuff Guy are jumping around with great anticipation of the upcoming feast .

Hung out for a while as they ate their breakfast then found Honey who also got a fresh meal.Everybody's happy.

Came walking up the road that separates the two clans turf and noticed Mr B off in the distance standing in a bush as if he was lost and couldn't figure out where to go.

Mama is sitting close by as if she is very concerned about Mr B.

Sent out a loud sharp whistle, Mama instantly came running, Mr B raised his head but was not looking in my direction.

Whistled again and his head turned towards me but he didn't move. I walked the 30-40 meters towards Mr B talking the whole time keeping his attention. Once there my hand rubbed Mr B's head and oh so slowly he started following me.

In the last few weeks I have mentioned Mr B's eyes starting to fail along with his ability to walk up and down stairs.

This morning he kept walking into the table legs, walls and sadly he walked off the edge of their dinning room and fell about 1.5 meters to the ground.

Mama & I both raced to his rescue, he was stunned but very happy to have us near by. He had trouble finding the stairs which were only a few feet away. Stairs he has gone up and down a million times. Mr Brown wanted to find a dark place to lay down un-disturbed. As most of you animal people know this is a sign of a dog who knows the end is coming .. ;-(

In this photo you can see Mama, Mr Ronald, Mr B and the new Rooster.

Mr B had to have help getting up the stairs as he couldn't do it on his own !

Once I was home No# 1 came in the room and didn't say a word at first. She just gently placed her soft hand on my head, kissed my ear then whispered, "I will sit with you until you feel better ".

She's known me for so many decades it's easy for her to read my mind.When the stress of losing another friend gets to me it's written all over my face. No# 1 knows just what to do.

Pieces of long ago songs are pounding in my brain........

"I got in a little hometown jam so they put a rifle in my hand,

Sent me off to a foreign land, go an kill the yellow man.

He was a boyscout cuz he went to Vietnam and found

out the hard way that no one gives a damn !"

As tough as I am on the outside there is one thing for certain

that I can testify to.... "Grown Men Do Cry" ....

Jon&Crew, still here .. ;-)

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs \.

.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done