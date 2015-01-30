,, Drain Pipe Puppies ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 35mm 1.8 Lens.

Back Story ................

I did make it out to The Drain Pipe Puppies yesterday afternoon.

This time I pulled right into where they live so as not to draw them out into the road.

See the blue tin just to the right of Piper ?

That indicates someone else had left them some food .. ;-)

At this very minute food is being cooked up for them and I will deliver their rations in a couple hours.

Pot of steamed rice is nearly ready with a large wok of chopped chicken boiling too.

I'll strip out small pieces of chicken meat, mix it with the rice and with the broth that will be their meal for today.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Done