,, Leroy ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Leroy acting all worried .

Why you ask ?

Cuz Mr B is to close ..

Please remember Leroy always

means well.

Problem being he's a couple

sandwiches short of a picnic.

His entertaining antics constantly

crack me up, he's a funny guy .... ;-)

In 10 minutes I leave to feed the DP Puppy's.

.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done