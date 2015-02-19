,, On the Roof ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Ride out was OK, sky was heavy overcast and getting dark !

Ride back was a close call !

Mr Brown, Mama and Mr Ronald the Rooster were all waiting my arrival in front of The Dog Palace.

Ronald was fed first, easy deal just opened up a bag of chicken feed and threw it in a circle. He was big time happy.

Mama an Mr B came next with the usual chopped chicken/rice/kibble.

Replenished their water bucket with fresh water, swept the floor in order to tidy up their dinning room and soon was heading over to the big drum.

Mama escorted me through The DMZ while Mr Brown slowly took his time following us at a distance.

Once at the big drum only Girl Friend was waiting. Her condition has improved slightly, but only slightly.

Hand fed her pain meds and antibiotics then poured her breakfast out on the bench.... No Leroy and No Tuff Guy.

I suspect Leroy is in semi AWOL hiding someplace while Mr Tuff Guy is still listed as MIA.

Hooked up with Mama and Mr Brown on the dividing line between the two clans and proceeded back over to The Dog Palace.

OK, The Dog Palace was being overrun by primates so Mr B settled in by the dog food trays protecting his food while Mama and I took off after the monkeys.

Once up on the roof Mama started chasing pesky primates in all directions.

Most jumped over the short wall either landing in the swamp or in the tree tops.

If ya do the math it's the equivalent of being 4 stories high. So it's a ways to the surface of the swamp, Splat !!!

In this photo Mama had been real busy chasing monkeys and was taking a short brake. Monkeys decided to see just how close they could get before having to jump off the roof into the stinky swamp water. Most all of them jumped !

Couple hours had passed and I was getting very hungry so it was time to go.

Halfway home it started to rain but only a tiny bit. Just enough to reach up and wipe my glasses every few minutes.

Couple klicks from home the sky was getting really dark and threatening.

I picked up the speed and came flying into our compound just as the sky was opening up big time !

No# 1 wife is standing there with the "Look" as I dismounted the scooter.

Mr WeeNee, Boney Boy and The Worm come crashing into me wanting to hear today's big adventure story.

No# 1 says "Mr Monkey Boy with no brain for thinking is a lucky monkey again".

{Jon} "What do you mean lucky" ?

No# 1 says " You just made it home before the big rain"

{Jon} "Oh no, I planned it this way from the beginning".

No#1 came up and put the evil mojo finger on my forehead and said something in Thai.

Then she smiled, said something more in Thai and scampered away with all the dogs in tow ..

I think she still likes me ........... ;-)~~

Jon&Crew.

