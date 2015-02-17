,, Happy Leroy ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

February 17th 2015.

Back Story .............

First off the ride out and back went quite smoothly .

Mama , Mr B and Ronald the Rooster were all waiting in front of the old rusty gate.

In her excitement Mama ran over and poked Ronald with her nose.

Ronald went nuts yelling at Mama.

Mama ran back and fell down on my feet not moving a muscle until she was given the proper amount of attention, which she got.

Mr B stood there like a marble statue watching this game, he was not amused one bit.

Soon he was putting all his weight against my leg looking up waiting for my hand to rub his giant head, which I did .. ;-)

.

Browns plus Mr Rooster were all fed, at that point only Mama and I crossed through The DMZ.

Why not Mr B ? Well this is why. Last few weeks Mr B has been having trouble with his eyes. I've noticed him bumping into things that are right in front of him. Also trouble with navigating the stairs as if he can't determine the height of the step and uses his paw as a feeler to tell him how far to raise his leg.

He's an old dog now and the Vet mentioned sometime back he might have problems with his vision.

Anyway once over by the big drum no dogs were waiting for me. No problem-o. I just started searching and soon found Girl Friend under a large bush. She followed me back to the big drum where medications were hidden inside pieces of cooked chicken liver and hand fed to her.

Girl Friend is still in a lot of pain and discomfort but she is a little bit better with each day medications are administered.

After finishing up with GF another search was started for Leroy. Maybe 10-15 minutes later Leroy showed up, not sure where he came from but he just appeared out of nowhere. He seems in better health plus his weight is looking better too.

Mr Tuff Guy is still a no show ! ............

Thanks in advance for staying with us here, the photos an stories will continue as usual ... ;-)

.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done