,, Mr Tuff Guy ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story .................

The Browns, Leroy and Crew were all fed extra early this morning.

It was still dark when I left and just getting light when I pulled in.

Mr Brown and Mama were sleeping so they were quite surprised at my early arrival.

Tuff Guys looking over my shoulder at Mr Brown who is standing right on his turf, Mama is keeping her distance.

Mr B is still a little miffed at TG for yelling at Mama the other day. Leroy is way off to my left going nuts cuz Mr Brown's invading his space.

Even my old ears can hear Mr B's deep rumbling in his massive chest.

Was there a show down ? Well not much of one. Soon as Mr B put Leroy in his cross hairs Leroy ran away, TG laid down as flat has he could hoping Mr B wouldn't see him !

Monkeys got all weird and ran off too ...... ;-)

Later this afternoon I'll be heading out to feed a special meal to the Drain Pipe Puppies an Piper.

No# 1 has given me specific instructions on making sure that chore is done.

Anyway thanks for dropping by and leaving your comments, much appreciated .. ;-)

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

Done