First lets talk about Piper and her drain pipe puppies.

No# 1 and I ran into a man in our village last night. He came right up all happy and started talking a million miles an hour.

Told No#1 he had heard about us taking care of Piper and his sister lives close to where this all takes place.

He went on to say his sister will start leaving some food in the morning on the way to work. Furthermore he too will start leaving some food on the way to see his sister.

This is way cool ! ............ ;-)

We will continue making sure she gets proper medications on schedule.Might be an altered schedule but we'll do what we can do.

Plus 2 or 3 times a week we will get some food to her as well.

The Browns were waiting by the old rusty gate when I pulled in . Bunch of excitement took place then we went into The Dog Palace and breakfast was served.

Lots of monkeys in The DMZ but while passing through not a single one tried any monkey business .

Met up with Leroy and his Crew next to the big drum, their breakfast was served too. All went well.

In the next few days I plan to get back out to see Python Polly as her scheduled meds are over due.

Here's a little sad news but can't be helped.

All food rations are being scaled back a bit in order to stay within the budget we have. Same will be happening with the meds in the near future.

For those that have been supporting us we are humbly grateful ..;-)

For those that would like to help out there's a couple links below .

Thanks for taking the time to follow our adventures and a big thanks for leaving a comment.

Jon&Crew, still here doing what we can..;-)

